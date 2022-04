Bridge Results

Monday Non-Sanctioned Duplicate Bridge

Sandy Blackburn

We continue to have new players and returning players. We look forward to more people joining us each Monday starting at 12:15 p.m. Sign up for Monday non-sanctioned duplicate bridge outside the Eagle’s Nest Pro Shop. Use the blue binder in the cubicles across from the shop.

Winners during February were:

Feb. 7: N/S 1st Fred Schwartz/Jack Engelbert; 2nd Larry/Helen Vierow; 3rd Kevin/Fran McManus. E/W 1st Curt Kohlman/Geri Zuvich; 2nd Georgia/Paul Messina; 3rd Ellie/Paul Daley.

Feb. 14: N/S 1st Fred Schwartz/Jack Engelbert; 2nd Curt Kohlman/Geri Zuvich; 3rd Anita Asp/Kathy Cummings. E/W 1st Art/Sylvia Lewis; 2nd Helen/Larry Vierow; 3rd Ann Rohlman/Nancy Duncanson.

Feb. 21: N/S 1st Curt Kohlman/Geri Zuvich; 2nd Claudia MacDonald/Jack Williams; 3rd Mary Katherine Anderson/Sandy Blackburn. E/W 1st Art/Sylvia Lewis; 2nd Fred Schwartz/Jack Engelbert; 3rd Pat Anselmo/Dennis Jacobson.

Feb. 28: N/S 1st Fred Schwartz/Jack Engelbert; 2nd John Macdonald/Jean Goodin; 3rd Kevin/Fran McManus. E/W 1st Georgia/Paul Messina; 2nd Art/Sylvia Lewis; 3rd David Wattenberg/Culver Stone.

PebbleCreek Sanctioned Bridge

Kathy Bergman

Winners at the Monday/Tuesday/Wednesdays sanctioned duplicate games are as follows in rank order (games are overall winners unless North/South and East/West shown separately).

Feb. 1: One Winner Movement: 1st Leonard and Marilyn Rebhun, 2nd Kathy Bergman/Talis Abolins, 3rd Enid Bross/Pat Smith.

Feb. 2: N/S 1st Georgia Jacka/Carole Mathias, 2nd Gen Hunter/Donna Neuzil. E/W 1st Dave and Debbie Deal, 2nd tie Tricia Martin/Talis Abolins, Pat Smith/Judy Brown.

Feb. 7: N/S 1st Kate Tracy/Enid Bross, 2nd Susan McAniff/Rosalie Gunnlaugsson, 3rd Shay Kinney/Linda Smith. E/W 1st Kathy Bergman/Sue Woodard, 2nd Gen Hunter/Talis Abolins, 3rd Cheryl LaMotta/Tricia Martin.

Feb. 8: N/S 1st Kathy Bergman/Talis Abolins, 2nd Jerry and Linda Larson, 3rd Gen Hunter/Chris Mucha. E/W 1st Sue Woodard/Georgia Jacka, 2nd Shay Kinney/Linda Smith, 3rd Dave and Debbie Deal.

Feb. 9: One Winner Movement: 1st Shay Kinney/Linda Smith, 2nd Kate Tracy/Jackie Wielgosz, 3rd Leonard and Marilyn Rebhun.

Feb. 14: N/S 1st Kate Tracy/Enid Bross, 2nd Kathy Bergman/Sue Woodard, 3rd Rosalie Gunnlaugsson/Karen Sapp. E/W 1st Linda Smith/Sandy Kolls, 2nd Penny Gehrmann/Donna Neuzil, 3rd Caroline Davis/Jo Carley.

Feb. 15: N/S 1st Kathy Bergman/Talis Abolins, 2nd Cheryl LaMotta/Judy Brown, 3rd Bill Schroeder/Teresa Funkhouser. E/W 1st Ron Payton/Michaele Olesen, 2nd Kate Tracy/Jackie Wielgosz, 3rd Barbara MacFarlane/Janet Race.

Feb. 16: One Winner Movement 1st Teresa Funkhouser/Nancy Decker, 2nd Gen Hunter/Donna Neuzil, 3rd Sandy Kolls/Pat Lindsay.

Feb. 21: 1st Pat Smith/Judy Brown, 2nd Nancy Decker/Teresa Funkhouser, 3rd Ron Payton/Art Plate. E/W 1st Kate Tracy/Enid Bross, 2nd Dave and Debbie Deal, 3rd Shay Kinney/Linda Smith.

Feb. 22: N/S 1st Enid Bross/Betty Swenson, 2nd Georgia Jacka/Sue Woodard, 3rd Nancy Decker/Kate Tracy. E/W 1st Shay Kinney/Linda Smith, 2nd Joanne and Bill Korytowski, 3rd Judy Brown/Cheryl LaMotta.

Feb. 23: N/S 1st Kate Tracy/Enid Bross, 2nd Syd Mersereau/Caroline Davis, 3rd Ron Payton/Michaele Olesen. E/W 1st Dave and Debbie Deal, 2nd Joanne and Bill Korytowski, 3rd Cheryl LaMotta/Betty Swenson.

Feb. 28: N/S 1st Georgia Jacka/Betty Swenson, 2nd Carole Mathias/Barbara Wold, 3rd Kate Tracy/Enid Bross. E/W 1st Dave and Debbie Deal, 2nd Judy Brown/Nancy Decker, 3rd Cheryl LaMotta/Jackie Wielgosz.

Saturday Novice Game:

Feb. 5: N/S 1st Bob and Bonnie Bruce, 2nd Patti Richter/Teresa Funkhouser. E/W 1st Jo Carley/Judy Bosch, 2nd Linda and Jerry Larson.

Feb. 19: N/S 1st Jerry and Linda Larson, 2nd Leslie and Rob Rozenhart. E/W 1st Andrea Reynolds/Georgia Messina, 2nd Joan and Richard Bourassa.

Feb. 26: N/S 1st Jerry and Linda Larson, 2nd Leslie and Rob Rozenhart. E/W 1st Glenn Woodard/Jack Wertheim, 2nd Bob and Bonnie Bruce.

Interested in joining our club?

Our games are played in the Tuscany Falls card rooms and scheduled on:

Monday, 1 p.m.: Open to master point levels, and games are stratified based on the players attending

Tuesday, 1 p.m.: Open to master point levels, and games are stratified based on the players attending.

Wednesday, 1 p.m.: Open to master point levels, and games are stratified based on the players attending.

Saturday, 9 a.m.: Open to master point levels below 300. First Saturday of the month is a lesson, the other three Saturdays are stratified based on the players attending.

If interested in joining our club, please contact Sue Woodard at [email protected], or call her at 623-935-7327, or contact Judy Brown at [email protected], or call her at 623-640-5096.

Wednesday Afternoon Pairs Bridge

Sandy Blackburn

Pairs Party Bridge meets every Wednesday at 12:15 p.m. in the Eagle’s Nest Palm Room. If you’d like more information about signing up for our games, call Sandy Blackburn at 623-536-8062. New players are always welcome.

Following are the winners for the indicated dates.

Feb. 2: 1st Evelyn Mercer/Sandy Blackburn; 2nd Art/Sylvia Lewis; 3rd Curt Kohlman/Geri Zuvich.

Feb. 9: 1st Steve/Nancy Duncanson; 2nd Fred Schwartz/Fran Wichers; 3rd Culver Stone/David Wattenberg.

Feb. 16: 1st Art/Sylvia Lewis; 2nd Pat Anselmo/Dennis Yacobson; 3rd Phyllis/Dan Hollihan.

Feb. 23: 1st Kevin/Fran McManus; 2nd Curt Kohlman/Geri Zuvich; 3rd John Macdonald/Jean Goodin.

Sign up for Wednesday afternoon pairs bridge in the blue binder in the hall outside the Eagle’s Nest Pro Shop.