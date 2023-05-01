May 2023, Front Page

PCSSA 28th Season Comes to an End

Donna Strand Realty: front row,
left to right: Mike Michel, Robert Rochefort,
Donna Strand (Sponsor, standing), Bill Wise,
Monte Page; back row, left to right: Bob Pahl,
Mark Pollock, Bruce Waddon, Frank
Pierce, Sherman Leach, Randy
Netherda (Manager), Mike Luehring,
Vern Hough. Not pictured: Ken Regalia

Silver Spring Food: front row, left to right: Sandra Kraft, Mickey Malchiodi, Joyce Harris, Nancy Bartusch (Sponsor), Jimmy Williams, Mike Schwartz, Tim Mohler; top row, left to right: Vic Coates, Rick Baker (Manager), Gregg Archer, Walt Heitz, Cynthia Schwartz, Bob Schimelpfenig, Mike Forscheimer

Fred Dresser

The 28th season of PebbleCreek Senior Softball Association (PCSSA) comes to an end, and what a season it was for the 22 teams (8 American Division teams and 14 National Division teams) and 250-plus players. A total of 874 regular season games were played.

When the dust settled and the rains stopped, Donna Strand Realty won the American Division Championship and Silver Spring Food won the National Division Championship.

All in all, there were some great games played and some defensive plays that could have been a Ripley’s Believe It or Not tale. With the season over, players are getting ready for the year-end banquet where I’m sure stories will be told and maybe exaggerated! Ailments that come with senior softball will be nursed as players take time off from the game. There are a few die-hards however, that started Spring Season play on April 11.

The 29th season of PebbleCreek Softball is just around the corner.