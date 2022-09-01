PCLGA Turns Up Heat in LASSI Tournament

Carole Schumacher

The second Ladies Arizona Summer Survivor International (LASSI) Tournament of 2022 was played at Copper Canyon Golf Club at Sun City Festival in Buckeye on July 18, on the Mountain and Vista Courses.

The playing field was full, and the PebbleCreek Ladies Golf Association (PCLGA) was well represented with 26 players: Kathi Curtis, Donna Havener, Tess Braden, Laura Ebel, Mary Falso, Peggy Steffan, Vicki McLaughlin, Liz Wenzler, Karen Stadjuhar, Lin Ochs, Chanca Morrell, Katherine Tatro, Brenda Cook, Jana Cunningham, Karen Henderson, Nancy Moore, Dana Becraft, Linda Nathan, Becky Rio, Gail Sarro, Patty Brown, Judy Newell, Joanne Biddix, Mikki Leach, Marilyn Reynolds, and Cindy Sota. Some PCLGA members were paired up with ladies from other Arizona golf clubs.

Many of the participants had not played the Mountain Course so it was a fun day for adventure. The players were threatened by thunder and cooler temperatures (for July), and encountered a bit of rain at the end, which was actually a bit refreshing.

The PCLGA had its share of winners in the 2-person Best Ball tournament: In the B Flight, Patty Brown and Judy Newell placed second. In the A Flight, Marilyn Reynolds and Cindy Sota placed third. If some other PCLGA members won in their flight, apologies for missing you since this reporter was in Prague in the Czech Republic at the time, and I only report what I actually receive and know!

Laura Ebel sunk the longest putt of 12’2” in her flight, and her partner, Tess Braden, holed out a putt at 8’1” to win the longest putt on another hole.

Congratulations to all!