PCLGA Players Play in Falcon Dunes LASSI Tournament

Carole Schumacher

Another Ladies Arizona Summer Survivor Invitational (LASSI) Tournament of 2023 was played at Falcon Dunes Golf Club at Luke Air Force Base on June 28.

Although it was a hot but breezy day, PebbleCreek was well represented with 10 players: Linda Sweet, Karen Stadjuhar, Tess Braden, Carol Taylor, Lyn Ochs, Dana Becraft, Jeanie Alvarez, Cindy Tollefson, Donna Havener, and Kathi Curtis.

Karen Stadjuhar and her partner, Linda Sweet (who is one of the ladies in charge of LASSI this year) took first place in their flight. Donna Havener won a skills contest with the longest putt.

Everyone dressed in red, white, and blue to honor the military. The next LASSI tournament is scheduled for July 31 at Copper Canyon. Contact Linda Sweet for more information on LASSI.