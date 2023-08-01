Fall Art Show and Sale Is October 14

Emily Grotta
Once again, PebbleCreek’s talented artists are hard at work planning for the Fall Art Show, which will be held in the Tuscany Falls Ballroom from 3 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14. Not only is it an opportunity to see and purchase original artwork by neighbors and friends, but attendees will also enjoy live music, complimentary wine, and raffles for beautiful baskets worth at least $300.
PebbleCreek artists paint in oil, acrylics, watercolors, and mixed media and draw in pastels, colored pencil, and charcoal or graphite, all of which will be on display. In addition, members of the PebbleCreek Art Club will also show sculptures. Artists range from beginners to professional, and everyone can submit a work that meets the criteria of this year’s special challenge, ”Back to the Classics.”
Admission is free, but tickets are required to control attendance and thus make the viewing of the works more enjoyable for all. Watch your emails and the Post for announcements on when the tickets will be available.
The art show would not be possible without the generous donors who make the show and sale a spectacular event. If you interact with any of these donors, please thank them for supporting the arts in PebbleCreek.
This year’s sponsors are:
Gold ($500)
Arete Financial Solutions, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation
Desert Sage Landscaping
Lupo Airport Services
Rapid Roofing and Pigeon Control
Sophie M. Shrum, Realty ONE Group, Realtor, GRI, MRP
Southwest Golf Carts
Silver ($300)
Argent Solar, Charlie Miller
Catitude Arts, Art Education, Bonnie McDonald Lewis
Haircutters in the Park
Osborne Jewelers
PebbleCreek Air Conditioning and Heating
Pino’s Construction
Bronze ($100)
Diana Horton-Smith, Juice Plus
Empower Nails and Spa
Legacy Advisors—Raymond James, Financial Advisor
Patrons of the Arts
Emily Grotta
Gustafson Family
Lisa Joseph
Betty Jean Kennedy
Loretta Pruett
Carolyn Suttles
Donors
Kinetico Water Systems
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Tree of Oil