Fall Art Show and Sale Is October 14

Once again, PebbleCreek’s talented artists are hard at work planning for the Fall Art Show, which will be held in the Tuscany Falls Ballroom from 3 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14. Not only is it an opportunity to see and purchase original artwork by neighbors and friends, but attendees will also enjoy live music, complimentary wine, and raffles for beautiful baskets worth at least $300.

PebbleCreek artists paint in oil, acrylics, watercolors, and mixed media and draw in pastels, colored pencil, and charcoal or graphite, all of which will be on display. In addition, members of the PebbleCreek Art Club will also show sculptures. Artists range from beginners to professional, and everyone can submit a work that meets the criteria of this year’s special challenge, ”Back to the Classics.”

Admission is free, but tickets are required to control attendance and thus make the viewing of the works more enjoyable for all. Watch your emails and the Post for announcements on when the tickets will be available.

The art show would not be possible without the generous donors who make the show and sale a spectacular event. If you interact with any of these donors, please thank them for supporting the arts in PebbleCreek.

