PC Women’s USTA 4.0 Tennis Team Goes to Sectionals!

Barbara Camozzi, Communications Director

PebbleCreek’s 65+ women’s tennis team, captained by Debbie Welsh, entered Sectionals as a wild card. The team played at the Surprise Tennis Center on Dec. 5 through Dec. 7 and came in 4th out of 6 teams. The team played at the Surprise Tennis Center on Dec. 5–7 with two matches per day. The results were very good considering they didn’t expect to be in sectionals and they had a skeleton crew of players available to compete against the region’s top players. The team had very close matches and gained valuable experience for next year.

The players competing were Debbie Welsh, Karen Kattar (co-captain), Brenda Cook, Jill Lewis, Sande Nielson, Mary McConaughey, Heidi Farrell, and Cindy Henry.

Next year our PebbleCreek players expect to be an even bigger threat for the title!