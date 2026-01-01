Hole-In-One – January 2026

Bob Seibel Makes His First Ace at Tuscany Falls West

Howie Tiger

On Nov. 8, 2025, Bob Seibel made a hole-in-one on the 16th hole on the West Course at Tuscany Falls. This was Bob’s first ever ace in his 15-year golf career. He made it while playing in his regular golf group run by Lyman Gallup.

The 16th hole was playing 125 yards from the white tees to a middle pin-position. Bob’s playing partners included Rich Elliott, Al Larkin, and Steve Little. Prior to Bob hitting, Rich had said, ”We really could use a hole-in-one here.” Bob proceeded to hit his 8-iron with a high trajectory straight at the hole. While in the air, Bob was happy that the ball looked like it would carry the water. His partners thought it went in and started high fiving. Bob did not want to celebrate until he could confirm it.

Al was first to arrive at the green. He checked the hole and said it was not in there. Bob then started looking around for his ball and then Al finally admitted, “No, it’s in there!” The ultimate in poking fun! So, with his handicap shot, he had a Net Zero!

Bob was born and raised in Erie, Pa. He earned his undergraduate degree at Mercyhurst University in Erie. He then graduated with a Law degree at the University of Akron in Ohio. He practiced Law in St. Louis, Mo., for 20 years specializing in healthcare. He spent six years in Augusta, Ga., representing a hospital. He then moved to Yuma, Ariz., and for another six years he was general counsel for the hospital there.

Bob and his wife, Margie, a retired nurse, moved to PebbleCreek in 2020.

Congrats on his first ace. That Net Zero really helped his team beat their opponents!

Hole-in-One for Joanne Burch!

Pat Jensen

PCL9GA member Joanne Burch made a hole-in-one on Tuscany Falls West hole number 3, 110 yards with a 7 wood.

Greg Curtis Scores His Fifth Ace at Eagle’s Nest

Howie Tiger

On Nov. 13, 2025, Greg Curtis made a hole-in-one on the 4th hole at Eagle’s Nest. This was Greg’s fifth career hole-in-one! He made it while playing in a PebbleCreek Men’s Golf Association (PCMGA) tourney where Cha Cha Cha was the format. Greg qualified for the annual PCMGA hole-in-one prize along with Tom Scheel, Ken Nelson, and Monte Page.

The 4th hole was playing 136 yards from the white tees to a middle pin-position. Greg’s playing partners were Mike Clune, Steve Annable, and John Seitz. Greg hit an easy 8-iron with a high trajectory toward the middle of the green. Neither he nor his partners saw his ball go in.

As Greg approached the green, he did not see his ball and presumed it went long. He checked behind the green and could not find it. Thinking it must have gone over the green and into the water, Greg went to his cart to get another ball. He was bummed out as he thought he hit a good shot. He took a drop at the drop zone left of the green and chipped onto the green. Steve proceeded to putt his ball, which came up short. While Steve went to mark his ball he said, “Hey, we got a Titleist in the cup.” Greg says, “Does it have a red and black dot on it?” Steve said, “YES!” Greg had an immediate attitude adjustment moment going from his ball in the water to his ball in the hole for an ace! The celebration began.

This was Greg’s 5th hole-in-one in 40 years playing golf. His first one came in 1995 at Sleepy Eye Golf Club, a 9-hole course in Sleepy Eye, Minn. His second one came a few years later at the same course, but on the other par-3 hole. His third came in 2010 at Koranis Hills GC in Paynesville, Minn. His fourth at Koranis in 2023.

Greg is from Mankato, Minn. He earned his undergraduate degree at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minn. He then went to the University of Minnesota graduating from their School of Dentistry. He had a practice in Sleepy Eye for 31 years before retiring in 2021.

Greg and his wife, Tricia, moved to PebbleCreek soon after his retirement. Tricia has a couple holes-in-one herself!

Congrats on that attitude adjustment shot! FYI, he birdied the next hole!