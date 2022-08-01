PC Hiking Club Diary

Hikers Explore CAP Canal

Lynn Warren

On June 8, during a week when almost every day was the hottest day of the year, seven seasoned summer hikers enjoyed (or endured) a 6.5-mile hike near Lake Pleasant to get close-up views of a section of the Central Arizona Project (CAP) canal. Although on paper this might seem like a rather short, mundane hike, it turned out to be quite interesting not only because of the bridge and canals, but also because two flyers on powered paragliders decided to give the hikers an impromptu air show.

Additionally, the superstructure of the bridge for a group picture turned out to be an ideal gathering area for about a dozen turkey vultures, their red heads glowing in the early morning sun (maybe they were hoping an old PC hiker would drop in the heat).

The club hikes six days a week all around the valley and offers interesting hikes and adventures for almost every fitness level. Visit the club website at pchikers.org for more information and photos.

