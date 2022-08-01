64? 65? Medicare Eligible?

A TRICARE For Life (TFL) briefing will be held Tuesday, Aug. 16, for all TRICARE beneficiaries who are eligible for Medicare Part A and B. This is a great event for TRICARE beneficiaries who have questions or want to learn more about the TFL program.

Join us Aug. 16 at 9 a.m. or 1 p.m. in the Base Theater, across from the commissary. Reservations are not required.

For more information, call Deborha Mosher at 623-856-7586.

TFL beneficiaries can see any civilian Medicare participating physician. To locate a Medicare doctor, you may go to www.medicare.gov or call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227).