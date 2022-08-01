Bridge Results

PebbleCreek Sanctioned Bridge

Kathy Bergman

Winners at the Monday/Tuesday sanctioned duplicate games are as follows in rank order (games are overall winners unless North/South and East/West are shown separately).

June 6: N/S 1st Syd Mersereau/Art Plate, 2nd Gen Hunter/Judy Dekalb, 3rd Mimi Kenst/Sandy Kolls. E/W 1st Kathy Bergman/Jackie Wielgosz, 2nd Shay Kinney/Linda Smith, 3rd Marjorie Scherer/Helen Alspector.

June 7: One Winner Movement: 1st Ron Payton/Michael Olesen, 2nd Sue Woodard/Georgia Jacka, 3rd Chris Mucha/Gen Hunter.

June 13: One Winner Movement: 1st Jo Carley/Judy Bosch, 2nd Kathy Bergman/Sue Woodard, 3rd Rosalie Gunnlaugsson/Susan McAniff.

June 14: One Winner Movement: 1st Kathy Bergman/Mimi Kenst, 2nd Linda Smith/Shay Kinney, 3rd Lana May/Teresa Funkhouser.

June 20: N/S 1st Kathy Bergman/Sue Woodard, 2nd Glenn Woodard/Jack Wertheim, 3rd Judy DeKalb/Gen Hunter. E/W 1st Judy Bosch/Jo Carley, 2nd Rosalie Gunnlaugsson/Susan McAniff, 3rd Shay Kinney/Linda Smith.

June 21: N/S 1st Lana May/Marjorie Scherer, 2nd Georgia Jacka/Sue Woodard, 3rd Enid Bross/Betty Swenson. E/W 1st Ron Payton/Michaele Olesen, 2nd Gen Hunter/Chris Mucha, 3rd Linda Smith/Shay Kinney.

June 27: One Winner Movement: 1st Lana May/Teresa Funkhouser, 2nd Judy Brown/Georgia Jacka, 3rd Judy DeKalb/Gen Hunter.

June 28: One Winner Movement: 1st Ron Payton/Michaele Olesen, 2nd Gen Hunter/Chris Mucha, 3rd Sue Woodard/Georgia Jacka.

Interested in joining our club?

Our games are played in the Tuscany Falls card rooms and scheduled on:

Monday, 1 p.m.: Open to master point levels and games are stratified based on the players attending

Tuesday, 1 p.m.: Open to master point levels and games are stratified based on the players attending.

If interested in joining our club, please contact Sue Woodard at [email protected] or 623-935-7327, or contact Judy Brown at [email protected] or call her at 623-640-5096.