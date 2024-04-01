Activities Office Events

Cinema Society—April 4

From the dirt-poor alleys of Anderson, Indiana, to a record-breaking career on a legendary team on the grandest stage in sports, Carl Erskine has lived the American dream—and spent a lifetime giving it to others. Running Time: 90 minutes. Limited partial-season subscriptions still available.

Concert: Buffett’s Margaritaville—A Tribute to Jimmy Buffett—April 14

Welcome to the electrifying tribute show to the one and only Jimmy Buffett—Buffett’s Margaritaville! Get ready to be transported to a tropical paradise, where the sun is shining, the waves are crashing, and the margaritas are flowing. This show is an explosive celebration of the iconic music of Jimmy Buffett, featuring all of his greatest hits that will have you singing along and dancing in your seat. With a band that is as talented as it is passionate, you’ll be treated to a performance that captures the essence of Buffett’s music and the lifestyle it embodies. So come on down to Buffett’s Margaritaville and get ready for a night of excitement, fun, and unforgettable music. It’s the perfect escape from the daily grind and a celebration of the good life. Don’t miss out on this unforgettable experience. $35 per person (limit of 4 tickets per person).

Concert: Kalimba, The Spirit of Earth Wind and Fire—May 3, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The nationally touring show Kalimba, The Spirit of Earth Wind and Fire provides an Earth, Wind & Fire experience so satisfying, it transports audiences back to the excitement of the first time they heard these unforgettable songs. Lead vocalist, Thomas “Chazz” Smith, created Kalimba, The Spirit of Earth Wind and Fire in 2011 with the vision of honoring the beloved Earth, Wind & Fire hits he and millions of others listened to while growing up. The 10-piece organization includes a full horn and rhythm section to reproduce the infectious grooves created by EWF’s Verdine White and Ralph Johnson. In February the loss of EWF’s founder and musical genius, Maurice White, left the world mourning, but Kalimba, The Spirit of Earth Wind and Fire faithfully honors his work by featuring lush treatments of the soaring vocal harmonies that are the hallmark of Earth, Wind & Fire’s music and EWF’s late founder, musical genius, Maurice White. Performances authentically replicate the signature high notes of Maurice White’s sidekick, Philip Bailey, making this show a true tribute that you won’t soon forget. $35 per person (limit of 4 tickets per person). Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. online and in the Activities Office on Tuesday, April. 9. Should a 2 p.m. show be needed, it will go on sale at 9 a.m. on Thursday, April. 11. Credit Card only (Visa, MasterCard, Discover, or American Express). Note that show times are different for this show.

Concert: TOBY: The Toby Keith Tribute—May 17

Get ready for a wild ride through the heart and soul of country music with TOBY, the ultimate tribute to the bad boy of country music, Toby Keith! This electrifying show is guaranteed to leave audiences on their feet, singing along to hit after hit of great country music, all brought to life by the one and only Hollywood Yates! The air pulsates with anticipation as Hollywood Yates takes center stage, belting out country music anthems that have become the soundtrack to countless lives. Sing your heart out to timeless classics like “How Do You Like Me Now,” “Should’ve Been a Cowboy,” and “I Love This Bar,” feeling every word resonate deep within your soul.

With every strum of the guitar and every beat of the drum, TOBY pays homage to Toby Keith’s extraordinary career, capturing the essence of his rebellious charm and his unwavering dedication to his craft. Hollywood Yates embodies the spirit of this country music legend, delivering a powerhouse performance that will leave you craving more. So grab your cowboy hat, put on your boots, and get ready to experience the energy, the passion, and the undeniable talent of Toby Keith like never before. TOBY is a must-see show for country music lovers, a journey that will transport you to the heart of Nashville. Get ready to sing, dance, and raise a glass to the unforgettable legacy of Toby Keith! $35 per person (limit of 4 tickets per person). Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. online and in the Activities Office on Tuesday, April. 16. Should a 3 p.m. show be needed, it will go on sale at 9 a.m. Thursday, April. 18. Credit Card only (Visa, MasterCard, Discover, or American Express).

Annual Pool Party—FREE—May 24

Come on down to the Tuscany Falls Pool and enjoy fun times, great food, and relaxing music as we enjoy the great weather, beautiful pool, and time with friends at this annual event. The pool party begins at 5:30 p.m. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Steel Drum Music by Sean Mireau. More details to be released closer to the event date.