Patrol Report

Bill Kyle
Patrol Dispatched
Alarms All Other 0
All Facilities locked at night 28
All Facilities unlocked AM 28
Animal Rules Leash 2
Animals Lost & Found 3
Animals Misc. 0
Auto Accidents 0
Barking Dog 5
Bee Complaints 0
Building Check 64
Damage to Property 3
Dead Animal Pickup 8
Debris On Road 4
Disabled Vehicle 1
Disturbance 5
Dust Dirt Complaint 0
Escort Guest/Homeowner 5
Flag and Sign Violations 5
Flat Tire Assistance 1
Gate Malfunctions 11
Golf Cart Tow 29
Golf Course Rules 1
Holiday or Sign Violations 2
Homeowner/Guest Assistance 19
Jump Start 14
Lighting Rules 0
Lost and Found 6
Miscellaneous 46
Pool Rules 0
RFIDs Installed 132
Soliciting 3
Speeding Complaint by H/O 3
Suspicious Act/Person 8
Theft 0
Vacation Watch 84
Water Leak 9
Weeds 2
Welfare Check 9
Total Dispatches for Month 540
Violation/Courtesy Notices/Warnings
Driveway Parking 59
Disabled Parking Violations 5
Expired Passes 3
Fire Lane Parking 4
Garage Door 64
Unregistered Golf Cart 21
Illegal Gate Entry 10
Parking On Unpaved Surface 4
RV Violations 10
Speeding Tickets/Warnings issued 11
Stop Sign Courtesy/Tickets issued 19
Street Parking 34
Trash Rules 14
Total 258
Gate #6 Construction Gate 351
Main HO Gates Count 125,622
Parking Rules for Visitors with Motorhomes, Trailers, or Any RVs
Guests who drive any RV or motorhome, etc. can’t park overnight in front of your house. We will allow them to park up to three nights in our Guest RV lot. They must check in at the front gate and get a pass that shows who they are visiting and leave it on the dash of the vehicle or tape it where it is visible. City law prohibits guests from sleeping in it in a residential area.