Patrol Report

Bill Kyle

Patrol Dispatched

Alarms All Other 0

All Facilities locked at night 28

All Facilities unlocked AM 28

Animal Rules Leash 2

Animals Lost & Found 3

Animals Misc. 0

Auto Accidents 0

Barking Dog 5

Bee Complaints 0

Building Check 64

Damage to Property 3

Dead Animal Pickup 8

Debris On Road 4

Disabled Vehicle 1

Disturbance 5

Dust Dirt Complaint 0

Escort Guest/Homeowner 5

Flag and Sign Violations 5

Flat Tire Assistance 1

Gate Malfunctions 11

Golf Cart Tow 29

Golf Course Rules 1

Holiday or Sign Violations 2

Homeowner/Guest Assistance 19

Jump Start 14

Lighting Rules 0

Lost and Found 6

Miscellaneous 46

Pool Rules 0

RFIDs Installed 132

Soliciting 3

Speeding Complaint by H/O 3

Suspicious Act/Person 8

Theft 0

Vacation Watch 84

Water Leak 9

Weeds 2

Welfare Check 9

Total Dispatches for Month 540

Violation/Courtesy Notices/Warnings

Driveway Parking 59

Disabled Parking Violations 5

Expired Passes 3

Fire Lane Parking 4

Garage Door 64

Unregistered Golf Cart 21

Illegal Gate Entry 10

Parking On Unpaved Surface 4

RV Violations 10

Speeding Tickets/Warnings issued 11

Stop Sign Courtesy/Tickets issued 19

Street Parking 34

Trash Rules 14

Total 258

Gate #6 Construction Gate 351

Main HO Gates Count 125,622

Parking Rules for Visitors with Motorhomes, Trailers, or Any RVs

Guests who drive any RV or motorhome, etc. can’t park overnight in front of your house. We will allow them to park up to three nights in our Guest RV lot. They must check in at the front gate and get a pass that shows who they are visiting and leave it on the dash of the vehicle or tape it where it is visible. City law prohibits guests from sleeping in it in a residential area.