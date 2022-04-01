Generals, April 2022

Patrol Report

Bill Kyle

Patrol Dispatched

Alarms All Other        0

All Facilities locked at night        28

All Facilities unlocked AM        28

Animal Rules Leash        2

Animals Lost & Found        3

Animals Misc.        0

Auto Accidents        0

Barking Dog        5

Bee Complaints        0

Building Check        64

Damage to Property        3

Dead Animal Pickup        8

Debris On Road        4

Disabled Vehicle        1

Disturbance        5

Dust Dirt Complaint        0

Escort Guest/Homeowner        5

Flag and Sign Violations        5

Flat Tire Assistance        1

Gate Malfunctions        11

Golf Cart Tow        29

Golf Course Rules        1

Holiday or Sign Violations        2

Homeowner/Guest Assistance        19

Jump Start        14

Lighting Rules        0

Lost and Found        6

Miscellaneous        46

Pool Rules        0

RFIDs Installed        132

Soliciting        3

Speeding Complaint by H/O        3

Suspicious Act/Person        8

Theft        0

Vacation Watch        84

Water Leak        9

Weeds        2

Welfare Check        9

Total Dispatches for Month        540

Violation/Courtesy Notices/Warnings

Driveway Parking        59

Disabled Parking Violations        5

Expired Passes        3

Fire Lane Parking        4

Garage Door        64

Unregistered Golf Cart        21

Illegal Gate Entry        10

Parking On Unpaved Surface        4

RV Violations        10

Speeding Tickets/Warnings issued        11

Stop Sign Courtesy/Tickets issued        19

Street Parking        34

Trash Rules        14

Total        258

Gate #6 Construction Gate        351

Main HO Gates Count        125,622

Parking Rules for Visitors with Motorhomes, Trailers, or Any RVs

Guests who drive any RV or motorhome, etc. can’t park overnight in front of your house. We will allow them to park up to three nights in our Guest RV lot. They must check in at the front gate and get a pass that shows who they are visiting and leave it on the dash of the vehicle or tape it where it is visible. City law prohibits guests from sleeping in it in a residential area.