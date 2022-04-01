The Directory of Services Has Been Updated

Rayma Scalzo

What is it you may ask? It is not to be confused with the Source Book that you received in February. The Directory of Services is a compilation of resources provided by residents about the PebbleCreek egroups, speaker presentations, facilitators and members of support groups, Area Agency on Aging, lists from organizations specializing in seniors, and resources obtained from research on the internet.

Some of the resources provided by residents are home watch, home maintenance, computer assistance, pet services, seamstresses, transportation, errands, and caregiving. There are mobile resources, including doctors and dentists who do house calls for the homebound, dry cleaning, golf cart services, grocery delivery, massages, meals, salon services, and more. There are outside community services including Area Agency on Aging, attorneys, baby equipment rentals, financial/estate planning resources, funeral homes/cemeteries, government agencies, hospices, hospitals and urgent care centers, laboratory testing and radiology, meals, medical and non-medical home care, medical products, physical therapy, pick-up and delivery of goods, prescription relief, respite, senior housing, and more. There are valuable resources from the web, which include nutrition, clothing for the disabled, identity theft, medical alert products, medically related newsletters, and support/programs/products for a variety of diseases.

Last but not least are the free services provided by Kare Bears. Yes, even during COVID, services are still being provided. The most-used ones are the loan of medical equipment and transportation to medically related appointments.

Once again, Eddie Daurora volunteered to use his computer skills to make it easier to navigate online at www.karebears.org. He designed it so you can just click on a resource listed in the Table of Contents, and you will be taken directly there. You can also print your own copy if you choose to. It is as simple as that! A special thank you to Eddie for his expertise in making it so user-friendly. Thanks also to Bill Gold, Judy Gauvin, Karen Ludwig, and Jacquie O’Hare for calling and verifying resources.

Reminder: While you are there on the Kare Bears website at www.karebears.org, you may want to take a moment to learn about us and the services we provide. Plus, if you want to volunteer, check to see what opportunities are available.

As you can see, the directory can be used by everyone, young and old, ill or healthy. In some cases, such as the support and products areas, resources can be used by family and friends all over the country. Check it out!

Important: Each individual using the directory is responsible for vetting the resources. Please view the disclaimer on the front page of the directory.