PebbleCreek Sewing Club Community Service Projects

Diane and Pat with Hospice of the Valley PJ at Abrazo Hospital

Donna Aybar

You have been reading about the Community Service Projects that the Pebble Creek Sewing Club has been working on over the past several months, and recently we made two organizations very happy when we delivered these items.

On Jan. 8, we delivered 22 baby blankets to Abrazo Hospital. And to Hospice of the Valley we delivered 18 fidget mats for dementia patients, plus three adult clothing protectors and five doll blankets.

In addition, Abrazo received 16 caps for newborns and Hospice of the Valley received seven caps for chemo patients. All of the caps were lovingly and beautifully made by past member Diane Lawrence and donated to the PC Sewing Club by her family.

If community service sewing interests you, please come join us on Wednesdays in the Diamondback Room of the Creative Arts Center. For more information, please contact Kathy Brown at [email protected].