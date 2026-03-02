Paint & Pass Party Welcomes New Members

Emily Grotta

Thanks to Diana Horton-Smith, vice president of membership, new Art Club members had fun as they collaborated on paintings that bore the mark of everyone at the party.

Diana found the idea for a Paint & Pass party online and knew it would be a great way for the new members to meet each other, have a delightful afternoon, and realize the Art Club is for everyone, from beginner to accomplished painter.

The idea for the party, in which all the paint, brushes and canvases are supplied is simple. To begin, each person has 15 minutes to paint a background on the canvas and perhaps the beginning of a subject. When the time is up, the canvases are passed to the next person, who has five minutes to work on it. This is repeated until the canvas returns to its original painter. As you can see from the photo, Art Club members are very creative!

The Art Club has 250 members and is growing. Beginning in March, nonmembers registering for a class will pay $25 more than members. As $25 is the cost of membership in the club, anyone who wants to take more than a single class—and also enjoy the benefits of membership—is encouraged to join.

To learn more about the benefits of being a member, visit pcartclub.com and click on “Membership Benefits.” Once you know what you’ll miss if you don’t join, click on “Member Signup.”

We hope to see you soon at the next Art Club meeting.