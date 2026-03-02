Hope Is Contagious

Amber Rivera

On Jan. 20, the PebbleCreek Ladies Golf Association (PCLGA) Cancer Awareness Tournament was played under beautiful blue skies, creating the perfect backdrop for a day filled with purpose, reflection, and joy. There was lots of pink, plenty of laughter, and the Remembrance Garden was as moving and beautiful as ever—offering a quiet space to honor loved ones and reflect on why this event continues to mean so much to our club. It was truly a very special day.

Following the round, members gathered and were treated to a touching and inspiring video highlighting the mission of Little Pink Houses of Hope. The video served as a powerful reminder of the lives this remarkable organization impacts and of the importance of the support generated through our tournament.

The energy of the day was elevated by the incredible efforts of 24 dedicated volunteers who added fun and creativity throughout the course. Their enthusiasm not only made the day extra special but also contributed significantly to the event’s overall success. From start to finish, their presence reflected the heart and generosity of our PCLGA community.

Between the raffle baskets, the 50/50 drawing, and the beautiful roses presented to our cancer survivors, the afternoon was filled with gratitude, emotion, and meaningful moments of connection.

Thanks to the overwhelming generosity of our PCLGA members, a total of $14,000 was raised and donated to Little Pink Houses of Hope—an incredible achievement and a testament to the compassion of our membership. For those interested in learning more or supporting their mission, please visit littlepink.org.

A heartfelt thank-you goes to co-chairs Ellen Enright and Margaret Dlouhy, who did an outstanding job organizing a tournament filled with purpose, warmth, and camaraderie. They expressed deep appreciation for the fun, generosity, and shared spirit our members brought to the day.

In every way, the tournament reflected what makes PCLGA so special—community, compassion, and hope. And once again, it proved that hope truly is contagious.