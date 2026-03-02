Valentine’s Day Turkey Shoot?

Arty Bartlett

This little “Turkey Shoot” started off in November at the start of our Club Season. November and Turkeys go together but this was February, and what does Valentine’s Day have to do with Turkeys? Well, truthfully it has to do more with Bowling Pins and Turkeys … Wait, what? So now that you are really confused, let me explain.

When you get three strikes in a row in bowling it is called a “Turkey.”

We made up this monthly contest so every three clay targets in a row that you break while trap shooting, it’s like a three-strike bowling “Turkey.” So now when you get a “Trap Turkey,” you get one ticket put into a bucket for a drawing of prizes at the end of shooting. (Some of these shooters hit every target, so we tried to figure a way to even it out a bit.)

Anyway, in November the prizes included: 1st) turkey, 2nd) Costco pumpkin pie, and 3rd) Cornish game hens. December prizes included 1st) a ham, 2nd) Costco pecan pie, and 3rd) hot dogs. In January we took a break from the contest! So for Valentine’s Day we had a variety of prizes with no 1st, 2nd, or 3rd places. We let the winners of the drawings pick their own selection out of six prizes this time:

* Red, white, and blue cupcakes (yes, we had to go with the patriotic colors because we didn’t think the mostly men would want pink cupcakes!

* A double box set of ribbon wrapped chocolates. Ooh ahh!

* A bag of Godiva specialty chocolates. Melt in your mouth goodness.

* Two bags of pink, strawberry yogurt covered pretzels (these are manly pretzels).

* And because it just seemed fitting for this group of shooters, a huge bag of mixed nuts! I might have already mentioned that this group is mostly men, so need I say more?!

If you’re interested in joining our group of Mixed Nuts, shoot us an email at pcshooters100@gmail.com.