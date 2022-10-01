Open’s This Month: You Can’t Take it With You

Laurie Farquhar

It’s October and that means it’s almost time to meet one of the zaniest families to ever appear on the Renaissance Theater stage. The Vanderhof-Sycamore clan is ready to greet you later this month when PC Players’ production of the award-winning comedy You Can’t Take It With You opens. Have you got your tickets?

You Can’t Take It With You runs four nights from Wednesday, Oct. 26 through Saturday, Oct. 29. Ticket sales begin Saturday, Oct. 1 at 8 a.m., both online and at the “box office” in the Renaissance Theater lobby.

To purchase online, go to the HOA website at www.pebblecreekhoa.org. Click on “Things to Do” at the top of the page and then scroll down to “Ticket Sales.” About half-way down the “Ticket Sales” page, you will find the link for purchasing You Can’t Take It With You tickets. No login password is needed. VISA and MasterCard are accepted.

Following the opening day of sales, “box office” tickets will be available every Tuesday and Friday, 8 to 10 a.m., in the Renaissance Theater lobby for the first two weeks of October. After that, call ticketmaster Jon Lindstrom at 602-609-0235, and he will be able to help with your purchases.

It is reserved seating and all tickets are $16.50 each, which includes the service fees. There is no limit to the number of tickets that you may purchase.

You Can’t Take It With You follows the quirky activities of Grandpa Vanderhof and his happy-go-lucky family members. From building fireworks to writing plays and raising snakes, this eccentric household will endear themselves with their curious outlook on life, love, and only doing things that they enjoy. After all, you can’t take it with you.