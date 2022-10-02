Marilyn Reynolds and Mary Pinski

‘Girls Just Wanna Have Fun’ was the theme for the PebbleCreek Ladies Golf Association’s Summer Sizzler Tournament. On Aug. 23, 64 players participated in this fun-filled event. The day started with party hats and noisemakers at check-in followed by a group photograph showing off the ladies in their delightful, bright golf attire.

The main competition featured the Six-Six-Six format which included six holes of Best Ball, six holes of Chapman, and six holes of Scramble. In addition, a host of volunteers entertained and tested the players on a variety of mini events. Cherrie Pierson took team pictures on hole number 1; Lyman Gallup and Becca Maier provided a chipping contest on hole number 4; Susan Slaughter was the overseer of a hula hoop competition on hole number 8; Rob Schwartz and Sandy Rivera ran a balloon toss on hole number 13 with water balloons filled by Mike Pinski; and Director of Golf John McCahan was the Designated Driver on hole number 16. He nearly drove the green from the red tees for 32 teams. It was an excellent demonstration of golfing prowess.

After golf, the women drove their golf carts to the Oasis Pool where Panera catered box lunches that included turkey sandwiches, chips, and cookies. Fun raffle prizes included hula hoops, beach balls, magic bubble wands, H2O blasters, squirt guns, and other fun toys. Some participants stayed after the presentations and played water volleyball in the Oasis Pool.

Flight Winners

Flight 1: Kittie Day and Karen Poturalski

Flight 2: Dana Becraft and Tricia Self

Flight 3: (Tie) Jeannie Alvarez and Carol Taylor with Nancy Kyle and Jane Wiederhold

Flight 4: Judi Floyd and Mary Ann Smith