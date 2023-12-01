October Overseeding Offers Offsite Opportunities for Men’s Nine-Holers

Ken Whitney

The October overseeding of Tuscany Falls East and Eagle’s Nest golf courses caused the PebbleCreek Men’s Nine-Hole Golf Association to look elsewhere for its weekly golf events. This year, three offsite venues were chosen, the Falcon Dunes course, the Founders course at Verrado, and the Sun City Country Club. All events included 18 holes of golf, followed by lunch at the offsite club’s facilities.

The Falcon Dunes event was held Oct. 4. Two flights of eight teams took the field. The four-man team scramble required two drives per team member, with all playing the best ball through the hole.

The Flight 1 team of Louis Beaulieu, Kyle Meztler, James Mitchell, and Bob Geiges took first place with a fine score of 60, beating the second-place team by four strokes. Flight 2 was captured by the David Pritchyk, Dave Nester, Glen Kunishhige, and Chuck Busker team, scoring 66 over 18 holes.

All four par 3 holes featured a “closest to the pin” competition, with Bernie Bangert, Kyle Metzler, Mark Eichkorn, and Kerry Walsh claiming the prizes.

October 12 found the Niners visiting the Founders course at Verrado. The field of 18 four-man teams in two flights played a “Step Aside” Scramble. This format featured all members hitting a drive and putting, but the member whose shot was chosen as “best” had to step aside, and the remaining three players played the best ball.

The Flight 1 top spot was captured by the foursome of Peter Diliberti, Bill Hill, Rick McCurdy, and Jim Mitchel. Flight 2 honors went to John Howell, Steve McKee, Ardo Rossi, and Steve Schwartz. Randy Prinz, Steve McKee, Joe Oliver, and Jim Halbmaier landed closest to the pin on the par 3s.

For the final offsite event of the season, the Niners headed to the Sun City Country Club. The format was again a “Step Aside” Scramble. Two flights, each with nine teams, played 18 holes around the classic layout, with many trees and tight fairways.

Flight 1 top honors was captured by the team of Scott Baird, Bill Dougherty, Mike McWhorter, and Scott Weide, with an incredible score of 61, besting the second place team by five strokes. First place for Flight 2 found the team of Bob Brett, Bill Fenster, Craig Hauger, and Doug Wainwright tied with the team of Chuck Busker, Glenn Kunishige, Dave Nester, and David Pritchyk with a score of 66. Closest-to-the-pin on par 3s went to Dave Robertson, Dale Erickson, Jim Tackett, and Randy Prinz.

The 362 members of the PebbleCreek Men’s Nine-Hole Golf Association look forward to returning to our home courses.