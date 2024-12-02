Fred Dresser

The National Softball Hall of Fame is located in Oklahoma City, Okla. On Oct. 26, players and teams were inducted into the National Softball Hall of Fame during the 2024 induction ceremony.

One team that was inducted into the Hall of Fame was a team from Seattle called Pay ’N Pak. One of its players is PebbleCreek’s own Dennis Makinen. Dennis played on this team during the 1980s.

Dennis, congratulations on this achievement.

No Seattle team won more games than this formidable franchise, which had three different sponsors through the decade. Regardless of the name on the jersey, the softballers were World champions in 1985 and 1986; National champs in ’80, ’82, ’85, ’86, and ’87; and Olympic Sports Festival Gold Medalists in 1981, 1983, and 1986.

This Seattle softball team is the only softball entry to win all three major titles (World, National, and Olympic Sports Festival) in 1986 and the first club to win World and National titles in 1985. This team also qualified for the ASA National Tournament in all 10 years—a record for the decade.

This sponsored USA Team played in Japan, New Zealand, Canada, Venezuela, and the USA. The team also played in the Pan American Games held in Venezuela. Here’s their won/lost record: Games played: 1,060, Wins: 873, Losses: 187, Winning percentage: 82.4%