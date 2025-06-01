Rotary Foundation Golf Tournament a Success

Jim Frey

The eighth annual Goodyear PebbleCreek Rotary Foundation golf tournament was held May 4 on the Tuscany Falls east course with 140 golfers playing to help raise funds for their Rotary foundation. Perfect weather, excellent course conditions, and 25 volunteers all came together to help create a successful day.

The day started with the popular golf ball drop. This year the $3,000 winner was a member of the Goodyear PebbleCreek Rotary Club with the funds being donated back to the Rotary Club to be used for youth leadership training programs for high school students. The Goodyear Fire Department once again dropped 600 numbered golf balls onto the putting green and the winning ball didn’t go into the hole but came the closest to the hole to win.

Once again, Avondale Toyota was the main event sponsor, and they gave every player a golf glove and they also sponsored a hole–in–one contest, which no one won this year. “As a local, independent, family owned business in the West Valley, we deeply value the significance of community support,” said General Manager Kamal Charef, a longtime supporter of the Goodyear PebbleCreek Rotary Foundation. “That’s why we take great pride in our partnership with the Rotary Club of Goodyear PebbleCreek Foundation, and we have actively contributed to various Rotary programs for a number of years.”

Other major sponsors included the United Goodyear Fire Department, Taylor Martin State Farm, Roy Johnson Realty, Argent Solar, PMG Labels, West Valley Golf Cars, Meulenberg Law Office, Edward Jones Alden Meulenberg, Desert Diamond Casino, Estrella Mountain Community College, Sun Health, Realty One Kevin Wescott, and the Cincinnati Reds. There were 23 hole and green sponsors this year.

This golf tournament is the largest fundraiser of the year for the Goodyear PebbleCreek Rotary Foundation. With the proceeds from this tournament a total of over $420,000 will have been donated since 2018 to several local West Valley nonprofits, books for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, high school scholarships, Polio Plus, Watts of Love, Title 1 students’ clothing, and holiday food and clothing boxes for West Valley families in need.

The Goodyear PebbleCreek Rotary Club meets at 7 a.m. on Wednesdays in the Palm Room in the Eagle’s Nest Clubhouse, 3645 Clubhouse Drive, Goodyear. Visitors are welcome to attend a meeting and learn about Rotary. Join the team for leadership and engagement opportunities, fellowship, and a way to give back to the community while having fun.