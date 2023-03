Carole Schumacher

Maxine Rivard scored her first hole-in-one on Dec. 20, 2022, at Eagle’s Nest on hole number 8. She was accompanied by friends Bobbie Wagner and Liz Wenzler.

The girls were having a good time and Bobbie teed off first and came within 18” of the hole and said, “Time for a hole-in-one!” So, Maxine took her seriously!

This reporter thinks Maxine must have been calling the golf gods to say thanks! Congratulations, Maxine!