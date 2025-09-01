Mark Your PCLGA Calendars!

The 2025–26 PebbleCreek Ladies Golf Association (PCLGA) season is officially off and running—and what a hot start it was! The Summer Sizzler brought the heat, fun, and friendly competition to kick things off in true PCLGA style. Now, it’s time to gear up for what promises to be another exciting season of golf, camaraderie, and unforgettable events.

There are two big events remaining in calendar year 2025, with many more to come in 2026, so get ready for a fun-filled season ahead!

Kick-Off Tournament

Date: Nov. 11, 2025

Courses: Tuscany Falls (TF) West and Eagle’s Nest (EN)

Time: 8:30 a.m. shotgun start

Luncheon: EN Ballroom

Red/Green Tournament

Date: Dec. 9, 2025

Course: TF East

Time: 8:30 a.m. shotgun start

Luncheon: TF Ballroom

Both events are club favorites and always bring the fun—mark your calendars and don’t miss out!”

More details about registration and sign-ups will be coming soon. Be sure to visit the PCLGA website regularly for a full calendar of tournaments, updates, and all the latest news.

Let’s make this season one to remember. See you on the course!