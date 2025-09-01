A Hole-in-FUN!

Amber Rivera

It was a sunny Tuesday morning on July 29, and PebbleCreek Ladies Golf Association (PCLGA) members were all smiles as they gathered for another day of fun competition. But for one lucky golfer, the round started with a little extra sparkle—a hole-in-one on her very first shot of the day!

That’s right—on hole number 3 of Tuscany Falls West, playing just 94 yards from the yellow tees, one of our very own PCLGA members, Dava Esman, pulled out her trusty 6 hybrid and sent her Taylor Made SpeedSoft ball sailing toward the pin. This wasn’t just any ball—it was one she’d found at a neighboring course and decided to play it that day. Needless to say, the ball delivered!

Playing partners Karin Smith and Jeannie Alvarez had front-row seats for the magic. Karin looked toward the green and said, “I think it went in.” Our ace-maker sort of laughed and shrugged it off, thinking, No way … not on the first hole, and definitely not on the first swing of the day!

But when the group walked up to the green, there it was—nestled at the bottom of the cup. Cue the cheering, the photos, and the beginning of one unforgettable story.

This memorable shot came during a shotgun start, with hole number 3 being their first hole of the day. And yes—she was the first to tee off in her group. Talk about making an entrance!

Wanting to make sure that the moment wasn’t lost to memory, Dava, who was managing Golf Genius that day, borrowed the paper scorecard from Jeannie and tucked it away as a cherished memento. She also wasted no time in sharing the good news: Taylor Made rewarded her accomplishment with a commemorative bag tag, and Ping followed suit with an official certificate of recognition. Oh, she also ordered a full dozen of those SpeedSoft balls. Can you blame her?

With 15 years of golfing under her belt, this marked her first hole-in-one. A former member of Sundance and now enjoying her second year with the PCLGA, Dava obviously has a love for the game. And while tradition called for buying drinks, the group decided to take a rain check—it was, after all, just past breakfast when their round ended.

To our newest ace-maker—cheers to your amazing achievement. May your second hole-in-one come just as unexpectedly and be just as unforgettable!

“In the Stillness … a Fourth Ace Finds the Cup”

Amber Rivera

It was another lovely Wednesday at Tuscany Falls East, with partly sunny skies and barely a breeze. But on hole 13, something extra special happened—although it took a moment for anyone to notice!

PebbleCreek Ladies Golf Association (PCLGA) member Jeraldine “J” Rettman was playing with Teresa Christianson, and they were paired with Joe Bannon and Terry Smith. A seasoned golfer with 21 years of golf under her belt, Jeraldine stepped up to the 119-yard hole, confidently pulled out her 7-iron, and took a smooth swing.

In the still of the moment, the ball flew toward the green … and it looked promising … but nobody said a word. Joe and Terry were deep in conversation, and even she wasn’t quite sure whether or not magic was about to take place. Leaning over to Teresa, she whispered, “I think it might have gone in … but I’m not sure.”

When Jeraldine and Teresa walked up to the green—the silence was broken as they laughed and excitedly started taking pictures. This was Jeraldine’s fourth hole-in-one, and it came with the best mid-week perks: Teresa snapped a celebratory photo, Joe treated the ladies to lunch, and the PCLGA rewarded her with a $100 prize. Not a bad way to end a day on the course!

Congratulations on your amazing ace—quiet beginnings can lead to unforgettable endings!