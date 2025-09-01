PCM9GA Announces Winners of Step-Aside Tournament

1st Place team, L to R: Terry Worwa, Phil Stegmann, Randy Vlcek, Keith Anolick 2nd Place team, L to R: Peter Rossick, Randy Prinz, Lennie Leibowitz, Ray Bender 3rd Place team, L to R: Mark Eichkorn, Tim Pisarki, Chuck Busker, Bill Wagner

Erv Stein

Our PebbleCreek Men’s Nine-Hole Golf Association (PCM9GA) conducted a Step-Aside Tournament on the morning of July 17 utilizing the back nine of our Tuscany Falls East Course with 60 most enthusiastic PCM9GA players participating. This was our second event in July and continued our active summer events schedule. The Step-Side Scramble, as with most golf tournaments, utilizes four-person teams but adds an additional twist in that the team member with the best initial shot steps aside and refrains from playing the next and subsequent shots through the final putt. The resulting single team score for each hole is adjusted to reflect the prevailing AGA handicaps of each team player. As usual, the competition was incredibly close with a mere 6 strokes separating the first-place team from the last place team scores. Our first and second place teams wound up with identical Net 29 scores, 7 under Par and tie–breaking rules were utilized to separate the first and second place teams. Likewise, our third and fourth place teams attained Net 30 scores and the next four teams all came in with Net 31 scores.

Hats off to the winning teams as follows:

1st Place: Terry Worwa, Phil Stegmann, Randy Vlcek, Keith Anolick, -7 to Par, 29 Total Net

2nd Place: Peter Rossick, Randy Prinz, Lennie Leibowitz, Ray Bender, -7 to Par, 29 Total Net

3rd Place: Mark Eichkorn, Tim Pisarki, Chuck Busker, Bill Wagner, -6 to Par, 30 Total Net

4th Place: Dan Walla, Jerry Large, Al Williams, James Stahl, -6 to Par, 30 Total Net

Kudos to our Closest to Pin (CTP) and Longest Putt Winners. Trevor Ballinger dominated by winning CTP honors for both Holes 13 and 17 KP White.

KP #13 White, Trevor Ballinger

KP # 13 Red, Steve Schwartz

KP #17 White, Trevor Ballinger

KP #17 Red, Mike Hurst

LP #18, Tim Pisarski

Following the event, many of us gathered at our conveniently located Westwind Patio area to socialize, enjoy beverages, and review the results of another highly successful and well received PCM9GA event. Our PCM9GA board members, committee members, and our active members contribute substantially to keep our group intact as a viable and exciting PebbleCreek golf organization. For this event, Randy Vlcek is to be commended for a fine effort in pairing this event, and certainly I personally wish to thank Peter Provenzale for assisting me in taking photos of all foursomes participating in this event.

Our PCM9GA fun filled and exciting events continued with our Aug. 14 PAR 4 Tournament and the Aug. 28 2 Low Net event. Our Sept. 11 Goofy Golf event is up next, and to close out our summer events, our Sept. 25 Beat the Pros event. The PCM9GA group, now in its 21st year of operation, has grown by leaps and bounds and now has 406 members. We encourage prospective new PCM9GA members wishing to join our exceptional fun-loving, low-key group of golfers to contact our membership chairmen, Tim Munson at 503-460-7618 or Dusty Howard at 805-218-6461.