Learn How to Play Tennis

Barbara Camozzi, Communications Director

As the summer heat starts to fade, PebbleCreek tennis is gearing up for great fun and activities.

To get you started, we are offering an Introduction to Tennis clinic. The clinic runs for six weeks for 90 minutes each Monday, starting on Nov. 3, and is led by our PC Tennis Pro Charlie Fields. Come learn to play the fun and social game of tennis, whether you are a beginner or returning to the game. The tennis clinic is open to all PC residents and PebbleCreek Tennis Club (PCTC) members. The cost is only $120 per person, and payment is by Zelle or cash directly to our tennis pro. We ask each person to commit to the entire six-week series for consistency and to get the most out of their class.

What you’ll receive from the clinics:

Expert Instruction: USPTA Instructor

Fun and Fitness: Studies show tennis improves longevity, mental health, and cardiovascular health

Essential Skills: Basic tennis strokes and intro to court positioning for doubles play

Gain Confidence: With on-court drills, classroom instruction, and doubles game play

If you’re not a current member, sign up by going to the PC Tennis Club website at pctennis.club.

* Click on “Play Tennis” on the top menu bar, and then click on “Instruction.”

* There you’ll find information and directions on how to “Register as a Visitor.”

* Once registered, you’ll be able to access CourtReserve and click on “Events.”

* Then go to “Intro to Tennis” and register (sign up). That’s it!

If you are a PCTC Member, go to CourtReserve, then “Events” and sign up for “Intro to Tennis.”

Bonus: If you decide to join the club, you’ll be entitled to full member benefits for November and December free, when you purchase a membership for the next year starting January 2026 ($30 annually). That means full access to court reservations, socials, special events, and organized Saturday tennis mixers for beginners and intermediate players (2.0-3.0) so that you can play outside of the lessons and practice your game.

Sound good? Then come join us, sign up, and meet new people of your level.

Enjoy making friends and memories for a lifetime in the healthiest sport in the world!

Questions? Contact us at info@pctennis.club. See us on our website at pctennis.club.