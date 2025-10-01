The Irish American Club Swings into Fall

Trudy Chambers

Autumn has arrived and the club’s fall season is brimming with fun events. After a hot summer’s recess, this is the time of year when we catch up with friends and enjoy meeting new members. The PebbleCreek Irish American Club meets every second Tuesday of the month (except for June, July, August) and is a nonprofit organization that embraces the club’s three pillars dedicated to Social, Charity, and Cultural/Educational activities. We take pride in giving back to the community, in connecting our cultural roots to current events, and in developing fun activities for our membership.

September’s meeting featured a ceili, i.e. an Irish term for a party of music and dancing, beautifully delivered by Kathy Mitchell and The Swing Shift. It was a delightful evening as our members enjoyed the musicians in song and on the dance floor. Our members only “Welcome Back Party” in November emphasizes our Irish heritage through food and sing-along music while our annual “Holly Ball” on Dec. 12 sets the tone for the holiday season.

Embrace the spirit of camaraderie by becoming a member of the PC Irish American Club. Details on how to register can be found on the website pcirishaz.org. One does not need to be Irish to join, but if you wish you were Irish, why not become a member?