Get Ready for “The Sweet Delilah Swim Club”

Laurie Farquhar

Are you ready to meet five of the funniest Southern ladies to ever grace the Renaissance Theater stage?

PC Players is bringing the hilarious and heartwarming comedy, “The Sweet Delilah Swim Club,” to PebbleCreek in a couple of weeks and tickets for this award-winning show are selling quickly.

“The Sweet Delilah Swim Club” is the story of five women who met on their college swim team and remain fast friends for the next 50 years. They get together every August for a weekend in the same cottage on the Outer Banks of North Carolina. While there, they eat, drink, and help each other through life’s many trials and tribulations. The play focuses on four of their weekend reunions as the friends tackle everything from sex, motherhood, divorce, and the challenges of aging. And always with a sense of humor.

The show runs from Oct. 21 through Oct. 25 in the Renaissance Theater. The opening performance on Oct. 21 is a matinee, starting at 2 p.m. The remaining performances will be in the evening at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available by going to the HOA website at pebblecreekhoa.org. You do not have to log into the website. Just click on “Things to Do” and then “Tickets.” Scroll about halfway down the page and you will find the link for tickets for “The Sweet Delilah Swim Club.”

All seats are $20, which includes the service fees. VISA and MasterCard are accepted. If you need help with your purchase, please call Marcia Hall-Brown at 505–321-9220 and she will be happy to help you over the phone.

So, grab your friends (male and female) and come meet Sheree, Lexie, Dinah, Vernadette, and Jeri Neal as they discover how love, friendship, and a good martini can get you through almost every crisis that life can throw at you. Group swim, anyone?