Just Folks … Active and Moving Forward

Arlene Banfield

During our May 21 meeting, with unanimous approval, it was agreed that the Just Folks Association will continue as an active club within the PebbleCreek community. The Executive Board will be: Phylice Walton, president; Claude Dixon, vice president; Jackie Smith, recording secretary; and Arlene Banfield, corresponding secretary. The current, new, and prospective members in attendance were supportive, enthusiastic, and ready to keep Just Folks a vital presence in PebbleCreek. New committees were formed to facilitate the requirements of upcoming programs.

Planned activities for the remaining months of 2023 will be two summer pool parties (August and September) and our Christmas Gala. Dates and specific information will be made available in the coming weeks. Continuing events will include the presentation of our Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. program in January 2024.

During this May meeting, President Phylice Walton presented a bouquet of flowers to Nadine Martinez in recognition and appreciation of her long and dedicated service as recording secretary and more.

On behalf of the Executive Board, President Walton extends a heartfelt thank you to all who attended the meeting and looks forward to welcoming additional new members in October.