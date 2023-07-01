Cynthia Schwartz

Every month, the PebbleCreek (PC) Quilters club proudly displays our members’ quilted creations in the Fiber Arts display window located in the Creative Arts Center (CAC). Chris Booth is responsible for choosing a theme for each month and arranging the items for display.

The May 2023 display window was in observance of Memorial Day. It was an opportunity for the club to honor U.S. military personnel who have died while serving in the United States armed forces. The red, white, and blue quilts, table runners, and decorative items in the May window were created by Pam Branfuhr, Cathy Howell, Debbie Arsenault, Jan Ochterbeck, Carol Moonan, Linda Labenz, Jill Hilder, and Chris Booth.

Please stop by the PC Quilters’ display window monthly to see quilted items created by our talented members. Thank you to Chris Booth for volunteering for the position of window display chairperson.