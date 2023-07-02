July/August Genealogy Club News

Denise Beeson

Fourth of July Special Meeting to Honor our Country! Jackie Jensen, Host

Mark your calendar for Monday, July 10, at 9 a.m. in the Eagle’s Nest Palm Room. All PC residents interested in genealogy at whatever level are welcome.

The first hour of the meeting, 9 to 10 a.m., is dedicated to tips and tricks presented by members: Jayne Parise and Kathy Koch about free databases regarding passenger departing ports.

11 a.m. to noon is the business meeting and time for you to meet your groups: Do you have a research question or need assistance in your research? Bring your laptop, your questions, and your curiosity, and let’s work and share together to move our family trees forward.

Special Interest Group (SIG) hosts are available to you as a benefit of membership! SIG group leaders are specialists in their area ranging from a new beginners genealogy group to researching Colonial America, Scotland, Canada, Germany/Poland, and DNA.

What did you miss?

* June meeting: Thank you to Kevin Campbell for his informative presentation on genealogy software. Please contact our member Kevin if you have questions. Thank you to our host, Marsha.

* May meeting: The Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) website offers free databases if you have early colonial ancestors and would like to research them. Contact Marilyn Simleness, our presenter, or Jackie Jenkins for more information. Thank you to our speaker for a very informative presentation and to our host, Jackie.

When you arrive at a meeting, the Welcome Table is in the back of the room. Please sign in and use the second set of double doors in the Palm Room to enter. Sign in as “Members” (those who have paid their 2023 dues) or “Guests” (2023 dues have not been paid).

Jayne Parise, treasurer, will be collecting dues for the 2023 calendar year. Dues are $25 per individual or $40 per family. PC residents interested in genealogy are welcome to attend two meetings before paying dues. A membership application will be available at each meeting.

Remember to wear your name badge! Don’t have a name badge? Judy Husk will be taking orders for name badges. Order now and your badge will be available for you at the following meeting. The cost is $5.50.

There will be no meeting in August. Our next meeting is Sept. 11—mark your calendar! Please join us!

The Genealogy Club’s mission is to educate and support the members of the PebbleCreek genealogy community in genealogical research, including computer databases, offline records, and source documentation.

Leadership team members are: Judy Husk, Marilyn Kinnie, John and Kathy Koch, Jackie Jenkins, Barb Downey, Jayne Parise, Erick Riswick, Marsha Wallick, and Larry Johnson. Contact a team member if you have any questions or need assistance.