Elephants and Alzheimer’s

Teri Sellers

PebbleCreek Alzheimer’s Support Group is available for residents who have a loved one with Alzheimer’s or dementia. We meet twice a month, a breakfast social and a support group meeting. We will not meet for breakfast in July and August. Breakfast will resume in September. Support group meetings will continue all summer. Our goal is to provide support and information to families that have a loved one with dementia.

An elephant never forgets—the old adage is true: elephants truly do have amazing memories, even into their later years. They’re able to recollect and go back to highly specific locations decades after visiting them, irrespective of age. What can we glean from elephants that may help us better understand Alzheimer’s disease?

Older elephants’ brains show no buildup of the amyloid plaques that are linked to Alzheimer’s. Health professionals tout the need for sufficient sleep to permit the mind the chance to clean away plaques, elephants are tromping over that theory, sleeping as little as 2 hours daily.

But one factor rises above the rest that may be the main key: socialization. Scientific studies increasingly indicate the link between isolation and cognitive decline, and the advantage of retaining stable social contacts. Elephants remain socially involved with close family herds for a lifetime, while our human busyness frequently hinders the type of significant, sustained relationships we so desperately need.

Spending quality time with your senior loved ones is not easy. You have so many responsibilities and obligations that take time.

Since we are not elephants, but we still care deeply about our loved ones, how do we overcome this time deficiency? Here are 4 tips.

1. Focus on your emotions. You don’t have control over the effects of Alzheimer’s. But you can regulate your emotions. Before a visit, take a few minutes to focus on a calm demeanor and positive emotions. People with Alzheimer’s pick up on your emotions and body language.

2. Embrace structure and schedule. Structured and pleasant activities can often reduce agitation and improve mood. Your visit can be more enjoyable by creating a schedule.

3. Create a calm environment. We’re all influenced by our environment, especially someone with Alzheimer’s. Distractions make it hard to focus. They may even increase confusion or irritability. Instead focus on one-on-one time or small group visits.

4. Tap into lifelong interests. Look for ways to help your loved one connect with the things they loved. Try to fit the activity to the person’s current abilities and keep activities to relatively short time periods.

Have a loved one with dementia? You are not alone. I want to share helpful resources and information with you and add you to our email list. Our support group is an excellent way to learn more about dementia, as well as meet others who are going through the same journey as you. Your information is always safe and confidential. The benefits are priceless. Please contact me, Teri Sellers, at 602-793-0299 or [email protected].