PebbleCreek Democratic Club Supports the Community Through the Summer

It’s hot out there, and many of our members have left for cooler parts of the country. Some of us, however, remain and tough it out through the summer. Our time seems to be spent either in the A/C or the pool.

Time at home means time to clear clutter from the closet and elsewhere unneeded items lurk. The Democratic Club continues to collect unwanted items of clothing, shoes, purses etc., as well as other items. We sort them and take them to various charities and organizations in the Valley.

We accept items from anyone in the PebbleCreek community who wishes to donate. Clothing suitable for work and interviews goes to Dress for Success, which supports women re-entering the workforce. Other clothing and household items are delivered to Hope’s Closet, which supports a local women’s shelter. Clothing and shoes are also donated to the Phoenix Mission that supports the homeless, single parent families, and others in need.

We also collect items for the Humane Society. New items for dogs and cats are happily accepted along with clean used towels. Agua Fria Food Bank is also on our list of organizations to support, and they accept nonperishable food. They also need clean plastic prescription pill bottles that they fill with soap and shampoo for use in their showers. If you donate these, please remove the labels.

In addition, the Democratic Club collects any monetary donations members and residents contribute for all the organizations mentioned. We support the community all year round. The hot summer weather does not mean donations of clothing, items, or money are not needed. In fact, the opposite is true.

If you have any of the above items to donate during the summer, please contact either Gillian Driscoll at 303-548-2108 or Carol Miller at 623-535-7056. We will be happy to take them off your hands!

The PebbleCreek Democratic Club will not meet during the summer months, but will resume monthly meetings on Wednesday, Sept. 6 in Tuscany Falls Ballroom. Social hour is 6 to 7 p.m. and the meeting begins at 7 p.m. Speakers will be announced closer to the meeting date.

More information about the Democratic Club can be found at www.pcdemclub.org.

Stay cool!