Join the PebbleCreek Wine Club

Enjoy wine? Join the wine club. Meet new neighbors who share a love of wine, have fun, and try some new brands or revisit some old favorites. The Wine Club usually meets on the third Tuesday of the month in a dinner or tasting format themed around specific wine makers, regions, or varietals. Each event is priced separately, and members reserve seats with their payments. There are no attendance requirements or obligations to attend events. Annual dues are $25 per person, per year, from May 1 through April 30. Everyone is welcome—singles and couples.

Check out our website at www.pcwineclub.com. Please contact us with any questions. Hope to see you at one of the events! Cheers!