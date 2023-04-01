Island Style: Ukulele Club a Hit!

Gillian Driscoll

The sun shone and the audience was enthusiastic when PebbleCreek (PC) Ukulele Club members performed at the Glendale Folk Festival early in March. This was the third time the club, which performs under the name “Island Style,” has performed at the festival. The 20-minute program included both Hawaiian and folk numbers. When a familiar song was heard by the audience, they joined in and sang along. Club member Irene Manalili performed a beautiful hula while the group played and sang a Hawaiian melody called “Lovely Hula Hands.”

Later in the afternoon the group held a workshop on Hawaiian ukulele music, and Irene taught participants the hula. A good time was had by all.

This year was the largest contingent of players from the club who have played at the Glendale festival. Feedback on the performance was positive and the Hawaiian shirts were a hit! The festival is held annually at the Saguaro Ranch Historic Park, an interesting example of a Valley ranch from times gone by. Many forms of acoustic music, food trucks, and booths made it a great weekend event.

The PC Uke Club continues to meet weekly from 1 to 2:30 p.m., in the Palm Room at the Eagle’s Nest Clubhouse. Newcomers and visitors are always welcome. Music brings us together in a fun and relaxing way. The ukulele is a happy instrument!