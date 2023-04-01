PCLGA Super-Senior and Senior Champions

Carole Schumacher

Another major tournament is a wrap! The PebbleCreek Ladies Golf Association (PCLGA) honored super seniors (over age 75), seniors (ages 65-74), and let the juniors (under age 65) join in the fun during the annual Super Senior Golf Tournament held on Feb. 14 and 15 at Tuscany Falls. Despite the rain and cold over the two days, PCLGA ladies showed up!

The 2023 Super-Senior Gross Champion is Linda Nathan who shot an 84 and our Super-Senior Net Champion is Diana Hull who shot a net 68 in the individual Super-Senior stroke play event for players over age 75 during a 1-day tournament.

Other Super-Senior winners were:

* Flight 1: Carol Dick (1st gross), Judy Hauser (2nd gross), Carolyn Suttles (1st net), and Mary Falso and Paula Fix (tied for 2nd net)

* Flight 2: Linda Mirro (1st gross), Glenda Spohr (2nd gross), Joanne Metivier (1st net), Arlene Engelbert (2nd net), and Diana Wolf (3rd net)

* Flight 3: Jane Wiederhold (1st gross), Sharon Smith (2nd gross), Diane Faulkner (1st net), Sharon Dawe (2nd net), and Maria Murray (3rd net)

Senior Tournament Champions vied for the 2023 trophy during two days of individual stroke play. For the second year in a row, Mary Harris was named Senior Gross Champion with her combined gross score of 159 (82 in round one and 77 in round two), three strokes better than any other player in the tournament. Peggy Steffan was named Senior Net Champion with her combined net score of 139 (66 net on day one and 73 net on day two).

During the 2-day Senior Division play, other winners were:

* Flight 1: Chanca Morrell (1st gross), Sheri Sears (2nd gross), Cathryn Weaver (1st net), Kathy Smith (2nd net), and Cindy Sota (3rd net)

* Flight 2: Sue Abercrombie (1st gross), Lynda Bronzetti (2nd gross), Nancy Moore (1st net), Kathi Curtis (2nd net), and Jean Ostroga (3rd net)

* Flight 3: Claudia Tiger (1st gross), Suzanne Eleam (2nd gross), Jayne Dinan (1st net), Cathy Schafer (2nd net), and Vera Ilsley (3rd net)

* Flight 4: Cheryl Skummer (1st gross), Emma Mosley (2nd gross), Chris Cook (1st net), Linda Thompson (2nd net), and a 3-way tie for 3rd net to Deb Smedley, Trish Wagner and Charlene Held

* Flight 5: Jeannie Alvarez (1st gross), Susan Harris (2nd gross), Carol Adkins (1st net), Judi Floyd and Beverly Clinton (tied for 2nd net)

In the 2-day Junior Division, Laura Drummond was the gross winner and Denise Gardner and Mary Pinksi tied as net winners. Ellen Enright and Suzanne Kanaly tied for 2nd place gross and Arlene Bruce placed 3rd net.

Following play on Feb. 15, all Super Seniors were recognized for their participation in the PCLGA, and Super Senior and Senior Tournament gross and net winners were each given $100 and a trophy in recognition of their awesome performance.

Thanks go out to tournament co-chairs Liz Mitchell and Sheri Sears for a fun and festive event and to our Golf Genius support team, Mary Pinski and Susan Harris, along with the pro staff, John McCahan, Ronnie Decker, and Dave Vader.