‘Irving Berlin’s White Christmas’ Is Coming to PebbleCreek

Laurie Farquhar

What’s your favorite holiday season movie? If White Christmas is on your list, then you will be very happy to learn that this November, ShowTime will present the stage musical, Irving Berlin’s White Christmas, starring many of PebbleCreek’s most talented singers, actors, and dancers.

Just like the classic movie, Irving Berlin’s White Christmas is set in 1954, and it tells the story of two song-and-dance men, Bob Wallace and Phil Davis, who follow a sister act to Vermont. It turns out the hotel where the sisters are performing is owned by Bob and Phil’s former World War II commanding officer. Unfortunately, the place has run into some financial difficulties. Can the two former soldiers and the sisters find a way to save the General’s inn?

Irving Berlin’s White Christmas will run from Monday, Nov. 17 to Saturday, Nov. 22, with all performances at 7 p.m. in the Renaissance Theater. Tickets will go on sale online at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 18.

More than 50 ShowTime members are hard at work already, rehearsing songs, memorizing lines, working on dance steps, sewing, measuring, and gathering hats, gloves, scarves, etc., for this amazing production that promises to have audience members tapping their toes and dancing in their seats. So, mark your calendar because you won’t want to miss seeing this wonderful feel-good story on our own Renaissance Theater stage. It is going to be a terrific kick-off to the holiday season here in PebbleCreek.