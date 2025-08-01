News from the Shalom Club

Ronnie Levine

In July, the Shalom Club enjoyed an evening at Stir Crazy Comedy Club, a tour at the Goodyear Amazon Fulfillment Center, and a Happy Hour at Haymakers.

August includes a visit to the Mystique Magic Experience and The Prince of Egypt at The Gyder Mainstage Theater. Future plans include an evening with Drunk Shakespeare, a tour of the Cerreta Candy Company in Glendale, and the All Puppet Players in Phoenix.

High Holidays will be celebrated with services led by Rabbi Jeffrey Lipschultz on Sept. 23, Oct. 1, and Oct. 2. A break the fast will be held on Oct. 2. Please check the High Holidays article in this publication for more details.

The Shalom Club is open to all residents of PebbleCreek. The purpose of the club is to enhance friendships and provide members with opportunities to participate in social, educational, and religious activities. Activities and events may focus on Jewish heritage, celebrations, and issues. For more information, please contact membership chair Barb Peskin at 623–242-7955.