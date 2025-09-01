Breast Cancer Group Sponsors PC Walkers for Hope

Jennifer Smith

PebbleCreek residents, please join members of our Breast Cancer Discussion Group and me in a worthy fundraising event this fall. Our team is coming together for the Walk for Hope to raise funds for the City of Hope’s mission: making hope a reality for all touched by cancer. Every step we take and every dollar we raise supports scientists, doctors, and patients working toward cures. The walk is slated for 8 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 1, at the Goodyear City of Hope Cancer Center. There will be two short walking routes.

Cancer affects so many lives, but together, we can make a real difference. Every donation brings hope, fuels research, and helps provide lifesaving care. How You Can Help: Join Our Team—Walk with us and be part of something bigger. Donate—Every gift supports cancer research and patient care. Spread the Word—Share our page and help make an even bigger impact.

Every step matters. Every dollar counts. Together, we can move closer to a world without cancer. Here is the website link for our team: ourhope.cityofhope.org/team/760893. I will be sharing this information through the Egroup and PebbleCreek Facebook groups. Please keep an eye out for the details.

We are also hosting an informational meeting and giving assistance about getting involved on Thursday, Sept. 25, at 10 a.m. at the Tuscany Clubhouse. I am also available to visit your club meetings to share information. Please reach out to me, Jennifer Smith, by text or voicemail at 602-618-1203 or by email at jsmith12121964@gmail.com. Thank you for considering this worthwhile endeavor!