In Passing – December 2023

Simone Jacobs

Simone Jacobs was born in Belgium, where she spent most of her childhood, before emigrating to the U.S. with her immediate family during WWII. Once settled in New York, she attended public schools where she quickly learned English and then attended NYU, where she met her husband “Bernie.” They remained best friends during their 50-plus years of devoted marriage, and proudly had two sons together. Simone and Bernie enjoyed a lifetime of worldwide travels and adventures with one another; including living in Japan and then building, sailing, and living on their handmade sailboat in Tahiti!

Simone was an intellectual, and a lifelong learner. She was also a wonderful painter, sculpture artist, and multi-linguist. She was a dedicated housewife and mother, and as her children grew up, she and her husband explored all around the U.S. together in their RV—always with a dog! Simone always enjoyed meeting new people, exploring new places, and appreciating good food and the arts. Her greatest joy was spending time amongst her close friends and her family.

In her later years she and her husband moved to Arizona, where she lived for more than 25 years. Simone became very involved in her PebbleCreek community; including but not limited to the following clubs and organizations: Shalom Club, Page Turners Book Club, The French Club, Military Officers Association of America (MOAA), and The Democratic Club.

Simone was regarded as a warm, kind, and caring woman. She will always be beloved for her easy laughter, passion for the ocean (and seafood), never-ending curiosity, and enjoyable conversations. Simone passed away peacefully at the age of 94, had a very full and exciting life, and was blessed with having many friends.

Simone is honored and remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who was always there for her family.

Her deep appreciation for life was evident in her beautiful smile!

“Adieu mes amis!”

Joan Carol (Beck) Stedman

Joan was born on July 31, 1944, in Oakland, Calif. She has one older sister and one younger brother. She lived in Orland, Calif., where her father had an all-jersey dairy and she learned how to take care of dairy animals as well as other farm critters.

While she was in junior high, the family moved to Eureka, Calif., where her father worked as a glazier. This is where she obtained her interest in all things glass. Joan graduated from St. Bernard’s High School, where she lettered on the school tennis team for four years. She graduated with Honors in 1963.

Joan and Hal met in 1962 and married in 1965. Joan worked in accounting/bookkeeping while Hal went to college and graduated in 1971 from San Jose State College. They then moved to Oregon and finally settled in Tigard in 1973. Joan worked at Oregon Education Association as bookkeeper and secretary for 19 years. They have two sons and two grandchildren.

They moved to Goodyear, Ariz., in 2000 and took up residence in PebbleCreek Golf Resort because Joan desired to return to playing tennis after retirement. She played on various women’s teams throughout the following 20 years and made many great friends. She regularly attended aerobics classes and used the swimming and lap pools to maintain her tan and get water exercise.

In 2009 she began creating art using fused glass in the community’s Creative Arts Center. Through her love of color and design she produced many beautiful contemporary glass art works that adorn her own house as well as others in the community. Everyone will remember Joan working in the Art Gallery on Tuesdays. She really enjoyed helping all the customers and artists whom she had contact with.

Traveling to warm places to escape the Oregon winters was a passion for Joan. Hawaii was always high on her list, but there were many trips to Florida and the Caribbean as well. Maui was her absolute favorite, though.

In June 2022, Joan was diagnosed with a rare cancer in her sinus. She endured three surgeries and 6 months of immunotherapy and radiation therapy. Sadly, the relentless disease took her life on Oct. 28, 2023. She passed peacefully in her own bed at 2 p.m. with both her sons and her husband by her side.

A funeral mass will be held at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Goodyear on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, at 10 a.m. Please send any flowers to Thompson Funeral Chapel for inclusion in the church service display.

Monica Hull

Monica Hull of Goodyear, Ariz., passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 26, 2023, at the age of 62. She was born April 18, 1961, in Superior, Neb., to Arlen and Adalene (Freitag) Schlueter. She was preceded in death by her mother Adalee Schlueter, and her grandparents Fritz and Emma Schlueter and William and Ella Freitag.

Monica grew up on a farm near Hardy, Neb. She was a very active child whose parents always hoped she would make it to her adult years. She graduated from Superior High School in Superior, Neb., and went on to major in accounting at Hastings Community College. She began her career as a bookkeeper for the Sutton Vet Clinic (Sutton, Neb.).

In the summer of 1982, she met her future husband, Paul. It was love at first sight and they were married a year later. Monica followed Paul throughout his education career living in Holdrege, Neb., where she was a bookkeeper for Great Plains Asbestos Control in Kearney, Neb. Her next position was as bookkeeper for Shickley Grain Company in Shickley, Neb. During this time, she attended York College in Nebraska to complete a B.A. in accounting and she also passed the CPA exam. Her hard work and dedication to her employer eventually earned her the title of VP of Finance at QC Supply in Schuyler, Neb.

Monica was an amazing wife, mother, and friend. She was a mentor to many and was always willing to help anyone in need. She loved to sew; making quilts and other projects for charity organizations. Her greatest joy was family and their Yorkies. Her spirit and love will be forever missed.

Monica is survived by her husband of 40 years, Paul Hull; son Derek Hull (of Sarasota, Fla.); father Arlen Schlueter (of Superior, Neb.); sisters Valarie (Bryan) Bard (of Hardy, Neb.) and Shelly (Jim) Scott (of Broken Bow, Neb.); and her brother Lindley (Melanie) Schlueter (of Geneva, Neb.). She is also survived by her extended family and many friends.

A Celebration of Life will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, at the Byron Community Center in Byron, Neb. A special Blessing for Monica will be given at 1:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Glioblastoma Foundation, www.glioblastomafoundation.org.

Earl Smith

Earl R. Smith passed away peacefully on Oct. 23, 2023, after a full and adventurous life. Born in Chicago, Ill., to Theodore (Ted) and Mary (Scheidler) Smith on March 13, 1930, he was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

He graduated from York High School in Elmhurst, where he met his future wife, Althea Rautenberg, in 1948. He was a star athlete, excelling in baseball, basketball, and track, as well as being a decorated Scout. Earl attended Illinois-Navy Pier and then transferred to the University of Illinois in Champaign where he received both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in engineering.

Earl and Thea were married on Nov. 29, 1952 in Elmhurst, Ill., and celebrated their 70th anniversary last year. After finishing his master’s work, Earl was conscripted into the U.S. Army and stationed in Toledo, Ohio, for two years during the Korean Conflict. Upon being discharged, Earl went to work for The Dow Chemical Company and his 35-year career took them to Midland (MI), The Netherlands, Texas, Chile, Brazil, and California.

Earl and Thea retired in Arizona, where he continued to play softball and golf into his late 80s. When not traveling, Earl enjoyed having projects to do around the house and experimented with woodworking, jewelry- and clock-making, and working with stained glass along with photography. To escape the heat, they summered in Michigan where he also enjoyed boating and other lake activities.

Survivors include: a sister, Marilu Anderson of Mauston, Wis.; a son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Beth Smith of South Carolina; and a daughter and son-in-law, Rebecca and Kurt Faust of Michigan. He has five grandchildren: Ashley Smith of Missouri; Christian Smith of South Carolina; Daniel (Chessie) Smith of Kentucky; Alex (Ally) Faust of Michigan; and Andrea (Alex) DeVries of Michigan. In addition, he has four great-grandchildren: Mac and Cam Faust; and Evelyn and Eddie DeVries.

His beloved Thea predeceased Earl by 76 days. He was also predeceased by his parents and his brother, Robert Smith, as well as his mother-in-law, father-in-law, and sisters-in-law, Peggy (Ray) Speth and Lois (Bill) Matheson and their husbands.

A Memorial Service for both Earl and Thea will be held on Friday, Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. MST in The Church at Litchfield Park in Arizona. The event will be “live-streamed” at this link: www.youtube.com/@clpmemorials25/streams.

Donations in Earl’s memory can be sent to: West Valley Symphony, P.O. Box 7328, Surprise, AZ 88374-0105, www.westvalleysymphony.org.

Susie Clark

It is with great sadness that I post this. My mother-in-law, Susie Clark (our Digi), passed away on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, in Escondido, Calif., surrounded by her two sons Jerald Welch and Jay Welch, her best friend Val Mueller, and myself, Emily Welch. She fought hard against cancer over this last year. Susie lived in PebbleCreek for several years and considered it some of her favorite memories with wonderful people.

Neighbors, pickleball partners, and friends at Calvary Church were all special to her. We find comfort and joy in knowing that for Susie, being absent from the body is being present with the Lord.

We miss her.

Glenn David Wendt

Glenn Wendt passed away on Oct. 11, 2023, in Litchfield Park, Ariz. He was 92 at the time of his death. Glenn was born on Dec. 27, 1930, to George and Mabel (Wolf) Wendt in Kearney, Neb. He was the youngest of three children. The family moved from Kearney, Neb., to LaGrange, Wyo., when Glenn was 2 months old. He graduated from high school in LaGrange and in 1951 married Phyllis Rathman of Harrisburg Nebraska. Glenn eventually took over the family business, which included a mechanic shop, bulk oil and gas delivery, and farm equipment sales. He continued in business eventually adding appliance sales and service and then retired in 2001. Upon retirement, Glenn and Phyllis moved to Goodyear, Ariz., where they lived until their deaths.

Glenn is preceded in death by his wife Phyllis (Rathman) Wendt, parents George and Mabel Wendt, sisters Helen (Wendt) Dunn and Mildred (Wendt) Holdren, and granddaughter Kristina Wendt. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, David and Susan Wendt, daughter Trudy (Wendt) Ball, three grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Interment will be at the LaGrange Cemetery in LaGrange, Wyo., at a later date.

Those wishing to make a donation in Glenn’s name are directed to LaGrange Fire Department P.O. Box 99, LaGrange, Wyoming 82221.