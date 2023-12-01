Jan Kirk

On Oct. 27, PebbleCreek Community Church held a welcome back celebration titled “Picnic on the Patio.” This fall fellowship event was a wonderful time to relax, reconnect, and enjoy the blessings and beauty of the changing season. The evening, held at the Eagle’s Nest complex, included an “All American Buffet” of beef sliders, jumbo hot dogs, and build-your-own ice cream sundaes. Music and entertainment was provided by Steve Jensen’s Sundance Band. To make the occasion even more memorable, the fellowship committee incorporated interactive and engaging activities and games such as: clothesline, golf ball on a spoon, cornhole throw, and cherry pit spitting. From friendly games and competitions to live music and entertainment, there was something for everyone to participate in and enjoy. For all 70 in attendance, it was a perfect opportunity to celebrate our fellowship with one another. We were happy to reestablish ties, rekindle friendships, strengthen connections, and extend a warm welcome to our snowbirds, new members, and guests.

PebbleCreek Community Church meets every Sunday at 9 a.m. in the Eagle’s Nest Ballroom. Feel free to join us in person or online, churchpcc.org.