PCBC Defeats CantaMia in a Thrilling Dual-Location Rematch

Dan Harris, travel team coordinator

On Nov. 7, 2025, the PebbleCreek Billiards Club (PCBC) and CantaMia Billiards Club (CM) clashed in a spirited series of 8-ball matches, hosted simultaneously at both communities’ venues. Four players from each club traveled to the opposing location, setting the stage for a day of competitive camaraderie. And PCBC was eager to make up for last month’s defeat.

Both venues followed the same format: The first match consisted of a one-on-one series, with each of PCBC’s four players facing CM’s four players twice, totaling 32 games per venue. The second match featured a “ranked heads up” competition, pairing players based on their number of wins in the first match, for the remaining time allowed.

PCBC secured a decisive victory, winning 55 games to CM’s 42, and avenged last month’s defeat.

At PebbleCreek:

This venue’s contest was as close as close can be. In the first match, PCBC took an early 5-1 lead, but CM rallied back, tying the score at 16-16. PCBC’s Dan Harris led all players on both teams by winning 6 of his 8 games.

The second match remained close until PCBC pulled ahead 10-7, aided by Rene Lefebvre winning all five of his games. CM responded with a late surge, tying the match at 10-10, leading to a tiebreaker between the day’s top players: PCBC’s Dan Harris and CM’s Tom Juliano.

Despite Harris defeating Juliano in five of their prior seven games, Juliano rose to the occasion in the tiebreaker by winning the lag for break and having a successful break shot. Harris and his PCBC teammates could only sit back and watch as Juliano masterfully ran the table to win the tiebreaker for CM.

At CantaMia:

This venue’s contest belonged to PCBC. PCBC asserted dominance early, winning the first match 21-11, led by Johnny Henson’s stellar 7-of-8 game performance. While there was only enough time for 12 games in the second match, PCBC maintained their momentum and won 8-4. Bill Frustaglia and Harold Erker shone best, each going undefeated in their three games.

Players from both clubs enjoyed a day filled with skill, laughter, strategy, and a little bit of luck. With PCBC avenging last month’s loss, anticipation is already building for next month’s rematch.