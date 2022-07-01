Dean Goupil Makes a Hole-in-One at Tuscany Falls West

Howie Tiger

On Friday, March 20, Dean Goupil made a hole-in-one at Tuscany Falls West golf course. His awesome shot occurred on hole number 3 during play with the Back Tee Boys golf group.

The par-3 hole was playing 189 yards from the black tee to a back-center pin placement. With gusting winds in his face, he hit his 4-wood straight at the hole, just carrying the front sand trap. His ball bounced once and disappeared. He was playing with Bill Volm, Ed Salko, and John Cook. Bill and Ed yelled, “It’s in, it’s in!” Dean held up his celebration until he could confirm it was in the hole. Confirm he did!

This was Dean’s fifth hole-in-one. What he was most proud of was that he tied his wife, Jackie, on her number of holes-in-one. His first one came in 1999 at Superstition Springs in Mesa. His second came at Red Mountain Ranch also in Mesa in 2012, then two more there in 2014. Dean started playing golf on a regular basis when he retired in 2005.

He is a PebbleCreek Men’s Golf Association (PCMGA) member, but this hole-in-one was not made during a PCMGA event and, therefore, does not qualify for the annual PCMGA hole-in-one prize fund.

Dean is from the small town of Houghton Lake, Mich. He attended Central Michigan University before joining the U.S. Army. He served in Vietnam during the harrowing year of 1968. The son of an electrical contractor, Dean spent his career in the construction business building homes in Albuquerque, N.M., and Mesa, Ariz. He still keeps his hand in the business, building high-end vacation residences in Ruidoso, N.M.

Dean and Jackie became PebbleCreek residents in 2017.

Congratulations to Dean on his terrific shot!

Mickey Osterlinck Scores an Ace

The PebbleCreek Men’s Nine Hole Golf Association (PCM9GA) celebrated another hole-in-one in league play for the 2021/2022 season. Trevor Ballinger and Bill Lansing presented Mickey Osterlinck with a plaque for his hole-in-one on Tuscany West hole number 3 on May 12.

Another PCSSA Player Drains It!

Fred Dresser

Another PebbleCreek Senior Softball Association (PCSSA) member records a hole-in-one!

On Friday, May 20, once again a PebbleCreek Senior Softball player, Tim Scanlon, selected a #7 fairway metal and launched a little white sphere around 160 yards on the par 3 third hole of the Tuscany Falls West course, that bounced twice on the green and then rolled into the hole that was on the green for a hole-in-one.

This event was witnessed by Dennis Mazga along with Monte and Ann Page.

Congratulations, Tim!