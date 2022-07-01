2022 PCSSA Spring Season Comes to an End

Anasazi Pools Roy Johnson Realty Pure Patio Estrella Parkway Medical Center First place winners, Mary Couzens Realty. Front row (left to right): Ted Thompson, Doug Wainwright, Dawn Hangen (manager), Marc Johnson. Back row (left to right) Steve Gaines, Mark Roberts, Howard Locker, Jan Hangen, Keith Helker, and Jack Williams. Not pictured: Michael Malchiodi. Hong Dentistry Edward Jones Investments Augie’s Sports Grill

Fred Dresser

The 2022 PebbleCreek Senior Softball Association (PCSSA) Spring Season ended on Saturday, June 4. This season saw eight teams compete as the temps started their upward climb. When it was all said and done, Mary Couzens Realty finished in first place.

Mary Couzens Realty was managed by Dawn Hangen. Dawn and her band of merry men outlasted seven other teams during the season to claim the bragging rights.

There were some questions regarding Dawn’s selection of Jan Hangen during the spring draft as cries of nepotism were heard in the draft room. I’m pretty sure that if Jan dropped a ball or struck out, there was sure to be a manager player meeting later in the evening.

Overall, it was a great season with some great games played. Once again, congratulations to Mary Couzens on their winning of the Spring Season.

Next up for those players who 1) cannot get enough softball playing and 2) enjoy the warmth of an Arizona summer, the PCSSA began pickup games for registered players starting June 21.

For those players heading to cooler climes, travel safe and we look forward to seeing you in the upcoming 2022/2023 Fall/Winter Season.