A Taste of ‘Riverdance’ Comes to the PC Irish American Club!

At the May Farewell Till Fall party, the PC Irish American club members celebrated their last formal club activity until the fall. The members enjoyed food, festivity, and the highlight of the evening, a performance by Irish dancers.

The dance was performed by students from the Michael Gallagher School of Dance. Michael Patrick Gallagher, former lead male dancer in Riverdance, runs the school, serving students from Phoenix, Scottsdale, Peoria, and surrounding cities. Since his days performing full-time with Riverdance, Michael Patrick has had the opportunity to join them again for shorter tours around the world, as well as performing as a special guest on Dancing with the Stars in 2008. He has been teaching Irish dance for eight years to all levels of dancers, from beginners to dancers in the World Championships. He is also a sought-after choreographer and conducts workshops in Irish dance all over the world.

Club members were encouraged to have a little fun with prizes awarded for best “Wearing of the Green.” The evening was a perfect way to say, “Farewell Till Fall” and club members can look forward to their first fall club meeting on Sept. 13.