Hiking Club Safety Steps in Summer

Dana Thomas

The PebbleCreek Hiking Club (see pchikers.org) gets out early (5:30 or 6 a.m.) during the summer months to avoid the heat. We also carry extra water and electrolytes and do shorter local hikes to avoid long drive times that put us on the trail later. Safety is our priority. Hikers pictured here in the Estrella Foothills are Kay Thomas, Barbara Kripps (hike leader), Kris Raczkiewicz, Deb Campbell, Mark Frumkin, Lisa Ware, David Schuldt, Dennis Zigmunt, and Neal Wring (club president). Photo by Dana Thomas.