Italian Club Celebrates Contributions in U.S. History

Bob Marchese

Appropriately for the 250th celebration of our nation this month, the PebbleCreek Italian American Club‘s monthly meeting recognized some Italian-Americans who contributed to American history and the founding of our nation. Members were fascinated to hear of contributions so significant and little known. History is full of all nationalities’ contributions to world betterment, and this night’s meeting captured some from our ancestors.

Such included explorers John Cabot, Amerigo Vespucci, and Enrico Tonti, founder of the territory that became the State of Illinois, a colonizer of Louisiana and Arkansas.

Alessandro Malaspina mapped the Pacific from Mexico to Alaska, A.P. Giannini founded The Bank of Italy in San Francisco, known today as the Bank of America! Colonel Francesco Vigo, financed George Rogers Clark Expedition of the Northwest lands, which would become the states of Ohio, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Michigan.

Of particular note were Filippo Mazzei, formerly a Tuscan physician who advocated independence from Britain. His writings included the phrase “All men are by nature equally free and independent,” which historians believe influenced his close compatriot, Thomas Jefferson, to use in the Declaration of Independence.

And, William Paca, a delegate from Maryland to both the First and Second Continental Congress; co-signer of the Declaration of Independence in 1776. He also organized opposition to the Stamp Act alongside Samuel Chase. Later he became the governor of Maryland, and one of the first Federal judges appointed by President Washington.

Last, but by far, not least, the “Michelangelo of the Capital” in Washington, Constantino Brumidi. Italian-born, later American artist best known for creating many significant frescoes and murals inside the U.S. Capital. His most famous works include “The Apotheosis of Washington,” an enormous fresco painted inside the Capital Dome in 1865; the “Frieze of American History,” which circles the Capital Rotunda and illustrates major events in American history; and the “Brumidi Corridors,” richly decorated hallways in the Senate wing. He was posthumously awarded the Congressional Gold Medal in 2008, by Congress.

It was a great conclusion to this season’s meetings. We’ll pick it up again in September with our first official meeting of the 2026-27 season, and the after meeting social hour with “DJ Bingo” Dave; back for his third year of spinning musical hits in a bingo format.

Anyone is welcome to join the PC Italian American club (PCIAC). You don’t need to be of Italian heritage, just a “Wanna Be.” Our Fall/Winter events include the annual Poinsettia Ball, aperitivos at member’s homes, President’s monthly luncheons at various local restaurants, and more TBA. Contact president Ken Minichiello at kenminichiello@gmail.com or visit the club website at pciacaz.org.

Ciao!