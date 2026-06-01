Card Scores

Cribbage Club

Sandy Clinton

The Cribbage Club meets Thursdays at 1 p.m. in the Sienna Room, Tuscany Falls. The club is open to all PebbleCreek residents interested in playing a friendly game of cribbage. If you have a cribbage board and deck of cards, please bring them with you

We have winners to report:

April 2

Doug Marr, 108 points

Gregg Herriford, 103 points

David Neukom, 85 points

Donna von Oy, 44 points

Laurel Laux, 35 points

April 9

Mike Ellis, 100 points

Angelika Harvey, 85 points

Valerie Jorgensen, 54 points

Carl Rashleger, 50 points

April 16

Gary Jorgensen, 75 points

Mike Ellis, 64 points

Stacey Miller, 58 points

Jeanette Esposto, 50 points

Angelika Harvey, 46 points

April 23

David Neukom, 73 points

Janette Esposto, 72 points

Laurel Laux, 64 points

Ric Newell, 45 points

Tom Gill, 39 points

Euchre

Mary Ann O’Brien

Euchre continues throughout the summer in the Palm Room, (which is nice and cool!). We start play at 7 p.m. sharp. See you in the Palm Room at Eagles Nest Clubhouse every Thursday evening.

April 23

1st, Loretta Morris, 60

2nd, Mike Krier, 58

3rd, Burton Embrey and Todd Miller, 53

Loners, Shirley La Flamme, 4

Low, Bill Halte and Lisa Nagy, 36

April 30

1st, Jack Pope, 63

2nd, Burton Embrey, 61

3rd, Jay Hayden, 59

4th, Mary Ann O’Brien, 57

5th, Dennis Hanely, 56

Loners, DeanTwehues and Jerry Fox, 3

Low, Susie Unklesbay, 34

May 7

1st , Jack Pope, 58

2nd, Jay Hayden, 56

3rd, Bill Halte, 53

4th, Burton Embrey, Lenny Liebowitz, Cliff G., and Shirley La Flamme, 50

Loners, Mike Prevendar, 3

Low, John Malik, 38

Pinochle

Shirley Bria

Pinochle is played every Thursday evening (except Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve if those days fall on a Thursday) in the Sienna Room of Tuscany Falls Clubhouse. Everyone is welcome. If you haven’t played in a while, come on back, we miss you! If you are new to PebbleCreek, we’d love to meet you! We start promptly at 6:30 p.m., so to make sure you are counted, please arrive no later than 6:15 p.m. Bring $1 towards prize money. There is an optional $1 second pot.

Winners for April 2026 were:

April 2

1st: Paula Handrup, 7620

2nd: Kathy Weldon, 6750

3rd: Jan Hart, 6020

Booby: Carlton Bjerkaas, 3670

April 9

1st: Skip Holmes, 6500

2nd: Jan Hart, 6470

3rd: Carol Sanders, 6400

Booby: Tim Hadden, 3680

April 16

1st: Jan Hart, 6090

2nd: Paul Messina, 6080

3rd: Skip Holmes, 6010

Booby: Tim Hadden, 4320

April 23

1st: Stan Zdunczyk, 6820

2nd: Tim Hadden, 6760

3rd: Sheryl McLaughlin, 6390

Booby: Dan Myers, 3780

April 30

1st: Marion Helton, 6170

2nd: Jan Hart, 6120

3rd: Coedy Hadden, 5800

Booby: Paul Messina, 3730