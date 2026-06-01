Card Scores

Cribbage Club
Sandy Clinton
The Cribbage Club meets Thursdays at 1 p.m. in the Sienna Room, Tuscany Falls. The club is open to all PebbleCreek residents interested in playing a friendly game of cribbage. If you have a cribbage board and deck of cards, please bring them with you
We have winners to report:
April 2
Doug Marr, 108 points
Gregg Herriford, 103 points
David Neukom, 85 points
Donna von Oy, 44 points
Laurel Laux, 35 points
April 9
Mike Ellis, 100 points
Angelika Harvey, 85 points
Valerie Jorgensen, 54 points
Carl Rashleger, 50 points
April 16
Gary Jorgensen, 75 points
Mike Ellis, 64 points
Stacey Miller, 58 points
Jeanette Esposto, 50 points
Angelika Harvey, 46 points
April 23
David Neukom, 73 points
Janette Esposto, 72 points
Laurel Laux, 64 points
Ric Newell, 45 points
Tom Gill, 39 points
Euchre
Mary Ann O’Brien
Euchre continues throughout the summer in the Palm Room, (which is nice and cool!). We start play at 7 p.m. sharp. See you in the Palm Room at Eagles Nest Clubhouse every Thursday evening.
April 23
1st, Loretta Morris, 60
2nd, Mike Krier, 58
3rd, Burton Embrey and Todd Miller, 53
Loners, Shirley La Flamme, 4
Low, Bill Halte and Lisa Nagy, 36
April 30
1st, Jack Pope, 63
2nd, Burton Embrey, 61
3rd, Jay Hayden, 59
4th, Mary Ann O’Brien, 57
5th, Dennis Hanely, 56
Loners, DeanTwehues and Jerry Fox, 3
Low, Susie Unklesbay, 34
May 7
1st , Jack Pope, 58
2nd, Jay Hayden, 56
3rd, Bill Halte, 53
4th, Burton Embrey, Lenny Liebowitz, Cliff G., and Shirley La Flamme, 50
Loners, Mike Prevendar, 3
Low, John Malik, 38
Pinochle
Shirley Bria
Pinochle is played every Thursday evening (except Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve if those days fall on a Thursday) in the Sienna Room of Tuscany Falls Clubhouse. Everyone is welcome. If you haven’t played in a while, come on back, we miss you! If you are new to PebbleCreek, we’d love to meet you! We start promptly at 6:30 p.m., so to make sure you are counted, please arrive no later than 6:15 p.m. Bring $1 towards prize money. There is an optional $1 second pot.
Winners for April 2026 were:
April 2
1st: Paula Handrup, 7620
2nd: Kathy Weldon, 6750
3rd: Jan Hart, 6020
Booby: Carlton Bjerkaas, 3670
April 9
1st: Skip Holmes, 6500
2nd: Jan Hart, 6470
3rd: Carol Sanders, 6400
Booby: Tim Hadden, 3680
April 16
1st: Jan Hart, 6090
2nd: Paul Messina, 6080
3rd: Skip Holmes, 6010
Booby: Tim Hadden, 4320
April 23
1st: Stan Zdunczyk, 6820
2nd: Tim Hadden, 6760
3rd: Sheryl McLaughlin, 6390
Booby: Dan Myers, 3780
April 30
1st: Marion Helton, 6170
2nd: Jan Hart, 6120
3rd: Coedy Hadden, 5800
Booby: Paul Messina, 3730