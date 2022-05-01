Hikers Trek to Goldwater Lake, Prescott

Ruth Bindler

Members of the PebbleCreek Hiking Club spent three spring days hiking in Prescott, Ariz. At an elevation of about 5000 feet, weather was a bit cooler there, with daytime temperatures reaching the low 70s. The sky was blue, the hikes were challenging and invigorating, and evenings were spent strolling through the shops and historic buildings on the Yavapai County Square in downtown Prescott. The hike in this photo was a 9.5-mile trek to the 5990-foot Goldwater Lake, a reservoir formed by a dam on Banning Creek. The hikers divided into two groups, hiked through the Ponderosa pine forest, and joined up for a break on the lake shore.